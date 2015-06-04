Tennis-Federer saves match points to beat Berdych in Miami quarter-final
March 30 Roger Federer survived two match points before beating Tomas Berdych in a third-set tiebreak in the Miami Open quarter-finals on Thursday.
LONDON, June 4 World number one Novak Djokovic will bid for a record fourth successive ATP World Tour Finals crown in London later this year after becoming the first man to qualify for the season-ender.
Five-times Australian Open champion Djokovic reached the French Open semi-finals by crushing Rafa Nadal on Wednesday and has been virtually unbeatable this season and is currently on a 27-match unbeaten run.
Serbian 28-year-old Djokovic is looking to become the eighth man in history to complete a career grand slam by winning the French Open this week.
Djokovic won the elite ATP Tour Finals for the first time in Shanghai in 2008 and has a hat-trick of titles in London, last year gaining a walkover against injured Roger Federer.
"I had a great start to 2015 so I am really happy to have qualified so early. I hope I will have a great finish to the year too; I love playing at The O2," Djokovic said.
London's O2 Arena has hosted the event since 2009. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
March 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 10-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-2 3-6 7-6(6)