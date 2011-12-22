LONDON Dec 22 Former Australian player Brad Drewett was named on Thursday as the new head of the men's governing tennis body the ATP.

Drewett, 53, who had a career-best singles ranking of 34, takes over from Adam Helfant after the American decided not to renew his three-year contract in June.

Former Wimbledon champion Richard Krajicek of the Netherlands withdrew his application this month.

"Brad is a very experienced executive and has been an effective leader within the ATP for many years," said ATP Player Council president Roger Federer.

"He understands the global nature of the business as well as the complexities of dealing with all of the Tour's stakeholders." (Reporting By Drazen Jorgic)