LONDON Nov 9 Roger Federer eased his way into the ATP World Tour Finals with a 6-1 7-6 (0) defeat of Canadian newcomer Milos Raonic in his opening round-robin match on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Swiss, competing for a record 13th time at the season-ender, took advantage of some early Raonic nerves to pocket the opening set in 25 minutes but things got tougher.

Raonic, the first Canadian to qualify for the tournament, began to do damage with his booming serve and even carved out several break point opportunities as Federer's level dipped slightly.

Six-times champion Federer saved a set point at 5-6 before streaking away in the tiebreak as his opponent buckled. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez)