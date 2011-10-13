LONDON Oct 13 Spain's David Ferrer claimed the fifth of the eight spots at the year-ending ATP World Tour Finals on Thursday by reaching the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters.

The world number five saved three match points on his way to victory over compatriot Juan Carlos Ferrero, guaranteeing a third appearance at the prestigious event at London's O2 Arena next month.

"It's very important, I am very happy," Ferrer told the ATP Tour website (www.atpworldtour.com).

"I am very glad because it is my third time in the finals. I think this season I played really good tennis. I am very consistent. Maybe it is my best year of my career."

World number one Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray are already assured of their places in the tournament.

The ATP World Tour finals begins on Nov. 20. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)