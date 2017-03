LONDON Nov 16 Six-times champion Roger Federer withdrew before the final of the ATP World Tour Finals against Novak Djokovic on Sunday with a suspected back injury.

World number one Djokovic therefore wins the title for the third year running.

Federer spent nearly three hours late on Saturday beating fellow Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka in the semi-finals. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)