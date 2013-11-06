Tennis-Brazil Open men's singles quarterfinal results
March 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat 7-Federico Delbonis (Argentina) 6-3 6-1
LONDON Nov 6 Spain's Rafael Nadal will end the year ranked number one in the world rankings for the third time in his career after beating Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka 7-6(5) 7-6(6) at the ATP World Tour Finals on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old's second Group A victory at the season finale means he cannot be overtaken by chief rival Novak Djokovic even if the Serb retains his title in London. Nadal's hard-fought win also guaranteed his place in the semi-finals. (Writing by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)
March 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Nao Hibino (Japan) beat Lesley Kerkhove (Netherlands) 7-6(4) 6-3 Magda Linette (Poland) beat 5-Duan Yingying (China) 7-6(3) 4-6 6-1 Han Xinyun (China) beat 6-Wang Qiang (China) 6-7(4) 6-2 6-4 Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Zhang Kailin (China) 6-0 7-6(2)
* Nadal also into last four (Adds detail, quotes, earlier matches)