UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer and Wawrinka in all-Swiss final at Indian Wells
* Federer has 19-3 record against Wawrinka (Adds quotes, details)
Dec 12 Prize money on the men's tennis tour will reach $100 million for the first time in 2015, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said on Friday.
ATP World Tour purses will then climb even higher, to $135 million by 2018, the ATP added in a news release.
The figures do not include grand slam events, which are not run by the ATP.
The biggest increases will be in the ATP Masters events, a series of nine tournaments which are next in terms of prestige to the four grand slams, with prize money rising 14 percent annually through 2018.
"The increases at ATP events are a testament to the sustained success of men's professional tennis, as well as demonstrating the ATP's confidence in the strength of its product and projected growth," the ATP added. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)
* Federer has 19-3 record against Wawrinka (Adds quotes, details)
March 18 Australian Open champion Roger Federer continued his sizzling form to beat American Jack Sock 6-1 7-6(4) and reach the BNP Paribas Open final on Saturday.
March 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 9-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 17-Jack Sock (U.S.) 6-1 7-6(4) 3-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat 21-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 6-3 6-2