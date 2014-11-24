Tennis-Indian Wells men's singles quarterfinal results
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 21-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat 27-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) 6-1 3-6 7-6(4)
Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 11360 2 (2) Roger Federer(Switzerland) 9775 3 (3) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 6835 4 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5370 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 5025 6 (6) Andy Murray(Britain) 4675 7 (7) Tomas Berdych(Czech Republic) 4600 8 (8) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4440 9 (9) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 4150 10 (10) David Ferrer(Spain) 4045 11 (11) Grigor Dimitrov(Bulgaria) 3645 12 (12) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga(France) 2740 13 (13) Ernests Gulbis(Latvia) 2455 14 (14) Feliciano Lopez(Spain) 2130 15 (15) Roberto Bautista(Spain) 2110 16 (16) Kevin Anderson(South Africa) 2080 17 (17) Tommy Robredo(Spain) 2015 18 (19) Gael Monfils(France) 1900 19 (18) John Isner(U.S.) 1890 20 (20) Fabio Fognini(Italy) 1790 21 (21) Gilles Simon(France) 1730 22 (22) David Goffin(Belgium) 1599 23 (23) Alexandr Dolgopolov(Ukraine) 1455 24 (24) Philipp Kohlschreiber(Germany) 1415 25 (25) Julien Benneteau(France) 1365 26 (26) Richard Gasquet(France) 1350 27 (27) Ivo Karlovic(Croatia) 1320 28 (28) Leonardo Mayer(Argentina) 1299 29 (29) Jeremy Chardy(France) 1240 30 (32) Pablo Cuevas(Uruguay) 1222 31 (30) Lukas Rosol(Czech Republic) 1210 32 (31) Santiago Giraldo(Colombia) 1175 33 (33) Fernando Verdasco(Spain) 1135 34 (34) Martin Klizan(Slovakia) 1094 35 (35) Sam Querrey(U.S.) 1090 36 (36) Guillermo Garcia-Lopez(Spain) 1040 37 (37) Steve Johnson(U.S.) 999 38 (38) Lu Yen-Hsun(Taiwan) 993 39 (39) Dominic Thiem(Austria) 989 40 (40) Benjamin Becker(Germany) 973 41 (41) Pablo Andujar(Spain) 950 42 (42) Jack Sock(U.S.) 934 43 (43) Jerzy Janowicz(Poland) 915 44 (44) Adrian Mannarino(France) 898 45 (45) Andreas Seppi(Italy) 870 46 (46) Marcel Granollers(Spain) 860 47 (47) Gilles Muller(Luxembourg) 855 48 (48) Mikhail Youzhny(Russia) 850 49 (49) Denis Istomin(Uzbekistan) 850 50 (50) Lleyton Hewitt(Australia) 845 51 (51) Pablo Carreno(Spain) 841 52 (52) Nick Kyrgios(Australia) 830 53 (53) Vasek Pospisil(Canada) 830 54 (54) Joao Sousa(Portugal) 822 55 (60) Simone Bolelli(Italy) 810 56 (55) Bernard Tomic(Australia) 797 57 (56) Donald Young(U.S.) 796 58 (58) Sergiy Stakhovsky(Ukraine) 781 59 (59) Jan-Lennard Struff(Germany) 781 60 (61) Federico Delbonis(Argentina) 775 61 (77) Diego Schwartzman(Argentina) 775 62 (62) Juan Monaco(Argentina) 770 63 (63) Albert Ramos(Spain) 761 64 (64) Paolo Lorenzi(Italy) 759 65 (65) Thomaz Bellucci(Brazil) 753 66 (68) Jiri Vesely(Czech Republic) 743 67 (67) Teymuraz Gabashvili(Russia) 730 68 (57) Radek Stepanek(Czech Republic) 715 69 (69) Dusan Lajovic(Serbia) 711 70 (70) Mikhail Kukushkin(Kazakhstan) 705 71 (71) Nicolas Almagro(Spain) 700 72 (72) Carlos Berlocq(Argentina) 700 73 (73) Jarkko Nieminen(Finland) 693 74 (66) Andrey Golubev(Kazakhstan) 691 75 (74) Marinko Matosevic(Australia) 682 76 (75) Malek Jaziri(Tunisia) 676 77 (76) Tommy Haas(Germany) 675 78 (80) Victor Estrella(Dominican Republic) 659 79 (79) Peter Gojowczyk(Germany) 641 80 (81) Blaz Rola(Slovenia) 632 81 (78) Samuel Groth(Australia) 625 82 (84) Andreas Haider-Maurer(Austria) 621 83 (85) Robin Haase(Netherlands) 620 84 (86) Igor Sijsling(Netherlands) 619 85 (87) Marcos Baghdatis(Cyprus) 610 86 (107) Ricardas Berankis(Lithuania) 605 87 (88) Edouard Roger-Vasselin(France) 600 88 (89) Alejandro Falla(Colombia) 596 89 (83) Dustin Brown(Germany) 596 90 (90) Joao Souza(Brazil) 593 91 (91) Borna Coric(Croatia) 591 92 (92) Alejandro Gonzalez(Colombia) 582 93 (82) Andrey Kuznetsov(Russia) 580 94 (103) Tatsuma Ito(Japan) 576 95 (93) Lukas Lacko(Slovakia) 576 96 (94) Ivan Dodig(Croatia) 575 97 (95) Paul-Henri Mathieu(France) 565 98 (96) Tobias Kamke(Germany) 564 99 (97) Dudi Sela(Israel) 560 100 (117) Go Soeda(Japan) 559
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 28-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat 13-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2
March 15 World number three Karolina Pliskova overcame a stern test to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday after edging French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 7-6(2)7-6(5) at Indian Wells. Pliskova let a 5-2 lead slip away in the second set before recovering to earn the victory after a two-hour battle.