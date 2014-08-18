UPDATE 2-Tennis-Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarters clash with Federer
March 17 Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 12770 2 (2) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 10670 3 (3) Roger Federer(Switzerland) 7490 4 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5985 5 (6) David Ferrer(Spain) 4765 6 (7) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4225 7 (5) Tomas Berdych(Czech Republic) 4060 8 (8) Grigor Dimitrov(Bulgaria) 3540 9 (9) Andy Murray(Britain) 3150 10 (10) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga(France) 2920 11 (12) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 2680 12 (13) Ernests Gulbis(Latvia) 2580 13 (11) Juan Martin Del Potro(Argentina) 2410 14 (15) Richard Gasquet(France) 2360 15 (14) John Isner(U.S.) 1925 16 (19) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 1845 17 (21) Fabio Fognini(Italy) 1835 18 (20) Tommy Robredo(Spain) 1825 19 (18) Roberto Bautista(Spain) 1800 20 (17) Kevin Anderson(South Africa) 1775 21 (16) Feliciano Lopez(Spain) 1770 22 (23) Gael Monfils(France) 1660 23 (22) Alexandr Dolgopolov(Ukraine) 1625 24 (25) Mikhail Youzhny(Russia) 1540 25 (24) Philipp Kohlschreiber(Germany) 1505 26 (26) Leonardo Mayer(Argentina) 1354 27 (41) Julien Benneteau(France) 1285 28 (27) Nicolas Almagro(Spain) 1250 29 (28) Ivo Karlovic(Croatia) 1220 30 (31) Gilles Simon(France) 1180 31 (30) Santiago Giraldo(Colombia) 1180 32 (32) Guillermo Garcia-Lopez(Spain) 1143 33 (38) Lukas Rosol(Czech Republic) 1120 34 (29) Tommy Haas(Germany) 1115 35 (33) Jeremy Chardy(France) 1105 36 (34) Fernando Verdasco(Spain) 1100 37 (37) Joao Sousa(Portugal) 1077 38 (43) Lu Yen-Hsun(Taiwan) 1073 39 (35) Radek Stepanek(Czech Republic) 1060 40 (36) Pablo Cuevas(Uruguay) 1059 41 (42) Lleyton Hewitt(Australia) 1050 42 (39) Marcel Granollers(Spain) 1010 43 (45) Denis Istomin(Uzbekistan) 985 44 (44) Dominic Thiem(Austria) 985 45 (46) Vasek Pospisil(Canada) 965 46 (48) Donald Young(U.S.) 934 47 (47) Pablo Andujar(Spain) 926 48 (52) Andreas Seppi(Italy) 925 49 (55) Steve Johnson(U.S.) 909 50 (51) Mikhail Kukushkin(Kazakhstan) 897 51 (49) Edouard Roger-Vasselin(France) 885 52 (65) Jerzy Janowicz(Poland) 855 53 (54) Ivan Dodig(Croatia) 850 54 (53) Jarkko Nieminen(Finland) 838 55 (56) Jack Sock(U.S.) 836 56 (61) Sam Querrey(U.S.) 820 57 (40) Dmitry Tursunov(Russia) 815 58 (57) Benjamin Becker(Germany) 813 59 (58) Nick Kyrgios(Australia) 805 60 (60) Dusan Lajovic(Serbia) 800 61 (64) Teymuraz Gabashvili(Russia) 795 62 (50) David Goffin(Belgium) 793 63 (59) Carlos Berlocq(Argentina) 785 64 (62) Andrey Golubev(Kazakhstan) 782 65 (66) Martin Klizan(Slovakia) 775 66 (63) Federico Delbonis(Argentina) 775 67 (70) Bernard Tomic(Australia) 771 68 (67) Jurgen Melzer(Austria) 770 69 (69) Gilles Muller(Luxembourg) 753 70 (72) Robin Haase(Netherlands) 735 71 (71) Florian Mayer(Germany) 730 72 (73) Alejandro Falla(Colombia) 716 73 (74) Igor Sijsling(Netherlands) 713 74 (75) Tobias Kamke(Germany) 708 75 (68) Pablo Carreno(Spain) 691 76 (76) Jiri Vesely(Czech Republic) 686 77 (89) Marinko Matosevic(Australia) 682 78 (77) Jan-Lennard Struff(Germany) 680 79 (78) Paolo Lorenzi(Italy) 674 80 (81) Diego Schwartzman(Argentina) 656 81 (79) Victor Estrella(Dominican Republic) 653 82 (86) Paul-Henri Mathieu(France) 649 83 (83) Maximo Gonzalez(Argentina) 649 84 (84) Dudi Sela(Israel) 648 85 (85) Lukas Lacko(Slovakia) 644 86 (82) Marcos Baghdatis(Cyprus) 640 87 (88) Simone Bolelli(Italy) 639 88 (91) Blaz Rola(Slovenia) 638 89 (94) Malek Jaziri(Tunisia) 624 90 (87) Adrian Mannarino(France) 622 91 (92) Tim Smyczek(U.S.) 621 92 (90) Thomaz Bellucci(Brazil) 618 93 (93) Blaz Kavcic(Slovenia) 618 94 (80) Sergiy Stakhovsky(Ukraine) 612 95 (99) Matthew Ebden(Australia) 608 96 (97) Albert Ramos(Spain) 603 97 (108) Andrey Kuznetsov(Russia) 592 98 (98) Dustin Brown(Germany) 591 99 (103) Benoit Paire(France) 590 100 (95) Juan Monaco(Argentina) 590
March 17 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 9-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 15-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) walkover
