UPDATE 1-Tennis-U.S. Clay Court Championship men's singles round 2 results

April 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 1-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Tommy Haas (Germany) 6-4 3-6 6-3 Ernesto Escobedo (U.S.) beat Thiago Monteiro (Brazil) 4-6 6-4 6-4 4-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Dustin Brown (Germany) 7-6(12) 6-4 2-John Isner (U.S.) beat Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) 6-7(5) 7-6(3) 6-3 5-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Nicolas Kicker (Argentina) 7-6(4) 6-1 6-Fe