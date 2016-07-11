Tennis-Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID, Jan 30 Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
July 11 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 15040 2 (2) Andy Murray(Britain) 10195 3 (3) Roger Federer(Switzerland) 5945 4 (4) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 5290 5 (5) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 4720 6 (6) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4290 7 (7) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4285 8 (9) Tomas Berdych(Czech Republic) 3490 9 (8) Dominic Thiem(Austria) 3175 10 (12) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga(France) 2995 11 (11) David Goffin(Belgium) 2780 12 (13) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 2695 13 (14) David Ferrer(Spain) 2650 14 (10) Richard Gasquet(France) 2365 15 (15) Roberto Bautista(Spain) 2060 16 (17) John Isner(U.S.) 2055 17 (16) Gael Monfils(France) 2030 18 (18) Nick Kyrgios(Australia) 1855 19 (19) Bernard Tomic(Australia) 1850 20 (21) Feliciano Lopez(Spain) 1675 21 (30) Lucas Pouille(France) 1661 22 (22) Philipp Kohlschreiber(Germany) 1600 23 (23) Benoit Paire(France) 1596 24 (24) Pablo Cuevas(Uruguay) 1555 25 (29) Steve Johnson(U.S.) 1520 26 (26) Jack Sock(U.S.) 1495 27 (28) Alexander Zverev(Germany) 1430 28 (20) Gilles Simon(France) 1405 29 (41) Sam Querrey(U.S.) 1390 30 (31) Joao Sousa(Portugal) 1355 31 (25) Kevin Anderson(South Africa) 1335 32 (27) Viktor Troicki(Serbia) 1270 33 (33) Alexandr Dolgopolov(Ukraine) 1215 34 (34) Jeremy Chardy(France) 1210 35 (36) Albert Ramos(Spain) 1210 36 (35) Fabio Fognini(Italy) 1170 37 (37) Grigor Dimitrov(Bulgaria) 1150 38 (32) Ivo Karlovic(Croatia) 1135 39 (39) Gilles Muller(Luxembourg) 1125 40 (38) Federico Delbonis(Argentina) 1105 41 (42) Andrey Kuznetsov(Russia) 1093 42 (51) Nicolas Mahut(France) 1054 43 (40) Marcos Baghdatis(Cyprus) 1005 44 (47) Nicolas Almagro(Spain) 979 45 (43) Marcel Granollers(Spain) 972 46 (46) Pablo Carreno(Spain) 950 47 (48) Martin Klizan(Slovakia) 943 48 (49) Paolo Lorenzi(Italy) 940 49 (62) Thomaz Bellucci(Brazil) 930 50 (64) Jiri Vesely(Czech Republic) 915 51 (52) Guido Pella(Argentina) 913 52 (45) Andreas Seppi(Italy) 910 53 (57) Mikhail Kukushkin(Kazakhstan) 902 54 (50) Borna Coric(Croatia) 900 55 (55) Adrian Mannarino(France) 880 56 (58) Guillermo Garcia-Lopez(Spain) 855 57 (54) Ricardas Berankis(Lithuania) 855 58 (60) Malek Jaziri(Tunisia) 824 59 (53) Fernando Verdasco(Spain) 820 60 (61) Ernests Gulbis(Latvia) 811 61 (69) Donald Young(U.S.) 792 62 (67) John Millman(Australia) 790 63 (70) Mikhail Youzhny(Russia) 788 64 (65) Taylor Fritz(U.S.) 788 65 (63) Dudi Sela(Israel) 781 66 (59) Paul-Henri Mathieu(France) 780 67 (68) Kyle Edmund(Britain) 768 68 (56) Aljaz Bedene(Britain) 765 69 (72) Rajeev Ram(U.S.) 753 70 (71) Diego Schwartzman(Argentina) 746 71 (76) Lu Yen-Hsun(Taiwan) 745 72 (83) Horacio Zeballos(Argentina) 726 73 (91) Daniel Evans(Britain) 722 74 (74) Ivan Dodig(Croatia) 718 75 (77) Victor Estrella(Dominican Republic) 717 76 (81) Pierre-Hugues Herbert(France) 711 77 (80) Florian Mayer(Germany) 706 78 (73) Lukas Rosol(Czech Republic) 705 79 (78) Evgeny Donskoy(Russia) 700 80 (87) Damir Dzumhur(Bosnia and Herzegovina) 695 81 (82) Dusan Lajovic(Serbia) 691 82 (75) Inigo Cervantes(Spain) 688 83 (79) Stephane Robert(France) 680 84 (84) Illya Marchenko(Ukraine) 679 85 (94) Sergiy Stakhovsky(Ukraine) 670 86 (86) Jan-Lennard Struff(Germany) 661 87 (95) Carlos Berlocq(Argentina) 657 88 (88) Jordan Thompson(Australia) 652 89 (92) Gastao Elias(Portugal) 649 90 (89) Rogerio Dutra Silva(Brazil) 644 91 (93) Tommy Robredo(Spain) 630 92 (110) Radu Albot(Moldova) 625 93 (96) Facundo Bagnis(Argentina) 622 94 (97) Juan Monaco(Argentina) 620 95 (98) Robin Haase(Netherlands) 615 96 (102) Benjamin Becker(Germany) 612 97 (116) Denis Istomin(Uzbekistan) 611 98 (123) Lukas Lacko(Slovakia) 606 99 (44) Vasek Pospisil(Canada) 605 100 (122) Yoshihito Nishioka(Japan) 605
MELBOURNE, Jan 30 In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 11540 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5695 4 (3) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4930 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4830 6 (9) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4385 7 (7) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 35