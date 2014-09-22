UPDATE 1-Tennis-Sock knocks out Nishikori to meet Federer in semis
* Federer advances in walkover against ill Kyrgios (Adds quotes, details)
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 12150 2 (2) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 8665 3 (3) Roger Federer(Switzerland) 8170 4 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5690 5 (5) David Ferrer(Spain) 4495 6 (6) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4200 7 (7) Tomas Berdych(Czech Republic) 4175 8 (8) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 3865 9 (9) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 3845 10 (10) Grigor Dimitrov(Bulgaria) 3710 11 (12) Andy Murray(Britain) 3135 12 (11) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga(France) 3065 13 (13) Ernests Gulbis(Latvia) 2455 14 (14) Juan Martin Del Potro(Argentina) 2365 15 (16) John Isner(U.S.) 1925 16 (18) Gael Monfils(France) 1915 17 (15) Roberto Bautista(Spain) 1910 18 (17) Fabio Fognini(Italy) 1870 19 (19) Kevin Anderson(South Africa) 1840 20 (20) Feliciano Lopez(Spain) 1770 21 (21) Richard Gasquet(France) 1745 22 (22) Tommy Robredo(Spain) 1645 23 (23) Alexandr Dolgopolov(Ukraine) 1535 24 (24) Philipp Kohlschreiber(Germany) 1505 25 (25) Leonardo Mayer(Argentina) 1414 26 (27) Lukas Rosol(Czech Republic) 1290 27 (28) Nicolas Almagro(Spain) 1240 28 (29) Julien Benneteau(France) 1205 29 (30) Ivo Karlovic(Croatia) 1195 30 (33) Santiago Giraldo(Colombia) 1180 31 (31) Mikhail Youzhny(Russia) 1180 32 (45) David Goffin(Belgium) 1163 33 (34) Fernando Verdasco(Spain) 1135 34 (26) Gilles Simon(France) 1130 35 (35) Jeremy Chardy(France) 1105 36 (39) Joao Sousa(Portugal) 1092 37 (38) Pablo Cuevas(Uruguay) 1059 38 (40) Jerzy Janowicz(Poland) 1055 39 (32) Guillermo Garcia-Lopez(Spain) 1040 40 (41) Tommy Haas(Germany) 1025 41 (36) Dominic Thiem(Austria) 1024 42 (42) Radek Stepanek(Czech Republic) 995 43 (37) Lu Yen-Hsun(Taiwan) 978 44 (43) Vasek Pospisil(Canada) 965 45 (44) Pablo Andujar(Spain) 921 46 (46) Marcel Granollers(Spain) 920 47 (47) Steve Johnson(U.S.) 904 48 (48) Andreas Seppi(Italy) 880 49 (49) Lleyton Hewitt(Australia) 880 50 (50) Donald Young(U.S.) 877 51 (51) Nick Kyrgios(Australia) 865 52 (61) Jan-Lennard Struff(Germany) 851 53 (54) Edouard Roger-Vasselin(France) 850 54 (52) Sam Querrey(U.S.) 840 55 (53) Teymuraz Gabashvili(Russia) 837 56 (56) Martin Klizan(Slovakia) 810 57 (57) Jarkko Nieminen(Finland) 803 58 (58) Federico Delbonis(Argentina) 800 59 (55) Denis Istomin(Uzbekistan) 790 60 (66) Gilles Muller(Luxembourg) 783 61 (60) Dusan Lajovic(Serbia) 772 62 (62) Andrey Golubev(Kazakhstan) 772 63 (63) Pablo Carreno(Spain) 771 64 (64) Ivan Dodig(Croatia) 770 65 (65) Bernard Tomic(Australia) 766 66 (59) Benjamin Becker(Germany) 753 67 (69) Dmitry Tursunov(Russia) 735 68 (70) Robin Haase(Netherlands) 735 69 (67) Carlos Berlocq(Argentina) 735 70 (71) Albert Ramos(Spain) 733 71 (68) Jack Sock(U.S.) 727 72 (74) Igor Sijsling(Netherlands) 713 73 (75) Alejandro Falla(Colombia) 711 74 (76) Adrian Mannarino(France) 700 75 (79) Paolo Lorenzi(Italy) 689 76 (77) Simone Bolelli(Italy) 687 77 (78) Jiri Vesely(Czech Republic) 686 78 (80) Marinko Matosevic(Australia) 682 79 (82) Thomaz Bellucci(Brazil) 668 80 (94) Malek Jaziri(Tunisia) 657 81 (72) Victor Estrella(Dominican Republic) 653 82 (81) Andrey Kuznetsov(Russia) 651 83 (83) Dudi Sela(Israel) 648 84 (91) Paul-Henri Mathieu(France) 645 85 (84) Lukas Lacko(Slovakia) 644 86 (73) Mikhail Kukushkin(Kazakhstan) 632 87 (85) Blaz Rola(Slovenia) 629 88 (98) Diego Schwartzman(Argentina) 628 89 (87) Benoit Paire(France) 625 90 (90) Sergiy Stakhovsky(Ukraine) 621 91 (92) Blaz Kavcic(Slovenia) 619 92 (113) Andreas Haider-Maurer(Austria) 611 93 (89) Alejandro Gonzalez(Colombia) 606 94 (96) Dustin Brown(Germany) 606 95 (95) Samuel Groth(Australia) 604 96 (114) Horacio Zeballos(Argentina) 600 97 (101) Juan Monaco(Argentina) 580 98 (88) Matthew Ebden(Australia) 579 99 (102) Tim Smyczek(U.S.) 576 100 (97) Tobias Kamke(Germany) 575
March 17 Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.
March 17 Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.