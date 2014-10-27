UPDATE 1-Tennis-Nadal, Federer set up California clash with wins
* Kyrgios sweeps past fellow young gun Zverev (Adds Djokovic victory)
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 11510 2 (2) Roger Federer(Switzerland) 9280 3 (3) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 8195 4 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5385 5 (6) Tomas Berdych(Czech Republic) 4485 6 (5) David Ferrer(Spain) 4465 7 (7) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4355 8 (10) Andy Murray(Britain) 4295 9 (8) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 4195 10 (9) Milos Raonic(Canada) 3930 11 (11) Grigor Dimitrov(Bulgaria) 3645 12 (12) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga(France) 2660 13 (13) Ernests Gulbis(Latvia) 2465 14 (15) Feliciano Lopez(Spain) 2085 15 (14) Roberto Bautista(Spain) 2065 16 (16) John Isner(U.S.) 1970 17 (21) Tommy Robredo(Spain) 1970 18 (17) Kevin Anderson(South Africa) 1945 19 (18) Gilles Simon(France) 1810 20 (19) Fabio Fognini(Italy) 1790 21 (20) Gael Monfils(France) 1735 22 (28) David Goffin(Belgium) 1566 23 (22) Richard Gasquet(France) 1485 24 (23) Philipp Kohlschreiber(Germany) 1460 25 (24) Alexandr Dolgopolov(Ukraine) 1455 26 (25) Leonardo Mayer(Argentina) 1404 27 (31) Ivo Karlovic(Croatia) 1355 28 (26) Julien Benneteau(France) 1330 29 (30) Lukas Rosol(Czech Republic) 1245 30 (34) Jeremy Chardy(France) 1205 31 (32) Santiago Giraldo(Colombia) 1200 32 (37) Martin Klizan(Slovakia) 1106 33 (35) Fernando Verdasco(Spain) 1090 34 (33) Pablo Cuevas(Uruguay) 1049 35 (45) Benjamin Becker(Germany) 1033 36 (38) Guillermo Garcia-Lopez(Spain) 1030 37 (39) Dominic Thiem(Austria) 1024 38 (40) Sam Querrey(U.S.) 1020 39 (42) Lu Yen-Hsun(Taiwan) 1003 40 (46) Pablo Andujar(Spain) 1001 41 (41) Steve Johnson(U.S.) 999 42 (36) Jerzy Janowicz(Poland) 995 43 (58) Thomaz Bellucci(Brazil) 898 44 (47) Jack Sock(U.S.) 896 45 (48) Marcel Granollers(Spain) 885 46 (50) Jan-Lennard Struff(Germany) 876 47 (27) Mikhail Youzhny(Russia) 850 48 (51) Gilles Muller(Luxembourg) 847 49 (52) Lleyton Hewitt(Australia) 845 50 (63) Pablo Carreno(Spain) 841 51 (53) Andreas Seppi(Italy) 835 52 (49) Joao Sousa(Portugal) 832 53 (54) Nick Kyrgios(Australia) 830 54 (44) Vasek Pospisil(Canada) 830 55 (55) Denis Istomin(Uzbekistan) 825 56 (56) Bernard Tomic(Australia) 816 57 (67) Dusan Lajovic(Serbia) 791 58 (59) Radek Stepanek(Czech Republic) 790 59 (43) Nicolas Almagro(Spain) 790 60 (60) Sergiy Stakhovsky(Ukraine) 781 61 (69) Donald Young(U.S.) 779 62 (61) Federico Delbonis(Argentina) 775 63 (62) Teymuraz Gabashvili(Russia) 772 64 (29) Juan Martin Del Potro(Argentina) 765 65 (65) Victor Estrella(Dominican Republic) 765 66 (68) Albert Ramos(Spain) 761 67 (66) Andrey Golubev(Kazakhstan) 751 68 (70) Juan Monaco(Argentina) 750 69 (57) Jarkko Nieminen(Finland) 743 70 (71) Jiri Vesely(Czech Republic) 743 71 (74) Malek Jaziri(Tunisia) 740 72 (75) Simone Bolelli(Italy) 737 73 (72) Adrian Mannarino(France) 729 74 (73) Paolo Lorenzi(Italy) 729 75 (84) Mikhail Kukushkin(Kazakhstan) 705 76 (77) Diego Schwartzman(Argentina) 702 77 (78) Carlos Berlocq(Argentina) 700 78 (81) Marinko Matosevic(Australia) 682 79 (83) Lukas Lacko(Slovakia) 661 80 (95) Alejandro Gonzalez(Colombia) 657 81 (86) Andrey Kuznetsov(Russia) 651 82 (87) Samuel Groth(Australia) 645 83 (79) Alejandro Falla(Colombia) 641 84 (80) Tommy Haas(Germany) 640 85 (88) Igor Sijsling(Netherlands) 633 86 (89) Dustin Brown(Germany) 622 87 (90) Andreas Haider-Maurer(Austria) 621 88 (91) Blaz Rola(Slovenia) 614 89 (85) Ivan Dodig(Croatia) 610 90 (64) Edouard Roger-Vasselin(France) 610 91 (92) Robin Haase(Netherlands) 610 92 (97) Joao Souza(Brazil) 593 93 (124) Borna Coric(Croatia) 592 94 (96) Blaz Kavcic(Slovenia) 587 95 (98) Filip Krajinovic(Serbia) 579 96 (82) Paul-Henri Mathieu(France) 565 97 (99) Tim Smyczek(U.S.) 553 98 (94) Tatsuma Ito(Japan) 550 99 (101) Horacio Zeballos(Argentina) 547 100 (114) Maximo Gonzalez(Argentina) 547
* Kyrgios sweeps past fellow young gun Zverev (Adds Djokovic victory)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Tuesday 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat 31-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 7-5 4-6 6-1 Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat Taylor Fritz (U.S.) 6-4 3-6 6-3 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 26-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 6-3 7-5 Donald Young (U.S.) beat 14-Lucas Pouille (France) 6-4 1-6 6-3 4-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat 25-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-2 6-2
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Tuesday Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat Taylor Fritz (U.S.) 6-4 3-6 6-3 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 26-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 6-3 7-5 Donald Young (U.S.) beat 14-Lucas Pouille (France) 6-4 1-6 6-3 4-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat 25-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-2 6-2 15-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) beat 18-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 6-3 6-4