UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer tops Wawrinka in all-Swiss Indian Wells final
* Wawrinka first player to break Federer in fortnight (Adds quotes and detail)
Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 14330 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 10580 3 (3) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5710 4 (4) Juan Martin Del Potro(Argentina) 5370 5 (5) David Ferrer(Spain) 5280 6 (6) Andy Murray(Britain) 4795 7 (7) Tomas Berdych(Czech Republic) 4540 8 (8) Roger Federer(Switzerland) 4355 9 (9) Richard Gasquet(France) 3050 10 (10) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga(France) 2885 11 (11) Milos Raonic(Canada) 2690 12 (12) Tommy Haas(Germany) 2435 13 (13) John Isner(U.S.) 2320 14 (14) Mikhail Youzhny(Russia) 2145 15 (15) Fabio Fognini(Italy) 2100 16 (16) Tommy Robredo(Spain) 1980 17 (18) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 1965 18 (17) Nicolas Almagro(Spain) 1930 19 (19) Grigor Dimitrov(Bulgaria) 1810 20 (20) Gilles Simon(France) 1700 21 (21) Jerzy Janowicz(Poland) 1615 22 (22) Kevin Anderson(South Africa) 1580 23 (23) Ernests Gulbis(Latvia) 1443 24 (24) Benoit Paire(France) 1380 25 (25) Vasek Pospisil(Canada) 1359 26 (26) Feliciano Lopez(Spain) 1355 27 (27) Philipp Kohlschreiber(Germany) 1330 28 (28) Dmitry Tursunov(Russia) 1314 29 (29) Florian Mayer(Germany) 1245 30 (30) Gael Monfils(France) 1245 31 (31) Andreas Seppi(Italy) 1210 32 (32) Jurgen Melzer(Austria) 1200 33 (33) Fernando Verdasco(Spain) 1190 34 (34) Ivan Dodig(Croatia) 1145 35 (35) Marcel Granollers(Spain) 1120 36 (36) Jarkko Nieminen(Finland) 1090 37 (37) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 1085 38 (38) Edouard Roger-Vasselin(France) 1083 39 (39) Julien Benneteau(France) 1045 40 (41) Lleyton Hewitt(Australia) 1020 41 (46) Robin Haase(Netherlands) 1002 42 (40) Juan Monaco(Argentina) 1000 43 (42) Denis Istomin(Uzbekistan) 990 44 (43) Jeremy Chardy(France) 985 45 (44) Carlos Berlocq(Argentina) 985 46 (45) Pablo Andujar(Spain) 981 47 (47) Nicolas Mahut(France) 968 48 (50) Radek Stepanek(Czech Republic) 925 49 (48) Lukas Rosol(Czech Republic) 911 50 (51) Joao Sousa(Portugal) 890 51 (52) Roberto Bautista(Spain) 885 52 (53) Alexandr Dolgopolov(Ukraine) 860 53 (54) Lu Yen-Hsun(Taiwan) 860 54 (55) Marinko Matosevic(Australia) 856 55 (49) Sam Querrey(U.S.) 845 56 (56) Guillermo Garcia-Lopez(Spain) 836 57 (57) Michal Przysiezny(Poland) 775 58 (58) Albert Montanes(Spain) 766 59 (67) Mikhail Kukushkin(Kazakhstan) 761 60 (59) Nikolay Davydenko(Russia) 760 61 (60) Federico Delbonis(Argentina) 756 62 (61) Matthew Ebden(Australia) 746 63 (62) Igor Sijsling(Netherlands) 740 64 (63) Teymuraz Gabashvili(Russia) 731 65 (64) Pablo Carreno(Spain) 731 66 (65) Bernard Tomic(Australia) 730 67 (66) Horacio Zeballos(Argentina) 730 68 (68) Daniel Brands(Germany) 719 69 (69) Janko Tipsarevic(Serbia) 710 70 (74) Alejandro Falla(Colombia) 707 71 (70) Santiago Giraldo(Colombia) 703 72 (71) Adrian Mannarino(France) 702 73 (72) Victor Hanescu(Romania) 700 74 (73) Filippo Volandri(Italy) 694 75 (75) Lukasz Kubot(Poland) 686 76 (77) Alejandro Gonzalez(Colombia) 676 77 (79) Donald Young(U.S.) 673 78 (76) Dudi Sela(Israel) 671 79 (80) Ivo Karlovic(Croatia) 667 80 (82) Bradley Klahn(U.S.) 659 81 (81) Jiri Vesely(Czech Republic) 655 82 (83) Kenny De Schepper(France) 652 83 (85) Sergiy Stakhovsky(Ukraine) 636 84 (78) Stephane Robert(France) 627 85 (86) Daniel Gimeno-Traver(Spain) 627 86 (87) Albert Ramos(Spain) 626 87 (88) Andrey Golubev(Kazakhstan) 620 88 (89) Jack Sock(U.S.) 617 89 (90) Tobias Kamke(Germany) 616 90 (91) Martin Klizan(Slovakia) 614 91 (92) Leonardo Mayer(Argentina) 614 92 (93) Jesse Huta Galung(Netherlands) 609 93 (94) Benjamin Becker(Germany) 602 94 (84) Viktor Troicki(Serbia) 600 95 (95) Aleksandr Nedovyesov(Ukraine) 588 96 (96) Julian Reister(Germany) 587 97 (97) Michael Russell(U.S.) 573 98 (98) Alex Bogomolov Jr(Russia) 571 99 (99) Peter Gojowczyk(Germany) 571 100 (100) Tim Smyczek(U.S.) 549
* Wawrinka first player to break Federer in fortnight (Adds quotes and detail)
* Players combine for 16 service breaks in 34 games (Adds details, quotes)
March 19 Elena Vesnina survived a battle of attrition to beat fellow Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4 in the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.