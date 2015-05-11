Tennis-Lucic-Baroni beats Radwanska for second time this year
March 25 Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 13845 2 (2) Roger Federer(Switzerland) 8645 3 (3) Andy Murray(Britain) 7130 4 (6) Milos Raonic(Canada) 5160 5 (7) Tomas Berdych(Czech Republic) 5140 6 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 5040 7 (4) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4990 8 (8) David Ferrer(Spain) 4310 9 (9) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 3575 10 (10) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 3360 11 (11) Grigor Dimitrov(Bulgaria) 3075 12 (13) Gilles Simon(France) 2255 13 (12) Feliciano Lopez(Spain) 2245 14 (14) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga(France) 2090 15 (15) Gael Monfils(France) 2065 16 (17) Kevin Anderson(South Africa) 1925 17 (18) John Isner(U.S.) 1855 18 (19) Tommy Robredo(Spain) 1755 19 (16) Roberto Bautista(Spain) 1715 20 (21) David Goffin(Belgium) 1705 21 (23) Richard Gasquet(France) 1580 22 (20) Ernests Gulbis(Latvia) 1560 23 (24) Philipp Kohlschreiber(Germany) 1535 24 (22) Pablo Cuevas(Uruguay) 1502 25 (27) Leonardo Mayer(Argentina) 1442 26 (25) Ivo Karlovic(Croatia) 1390 27 (26) Bernard Tomic(Australia) 1355 28 (28) Guillermo Garcia-Lopez(Spain) 1290 29 (29) Adrian Mannarino(France) 1248 30 (35) Nick Kyrgios(Australia) 1220 31 (31) Fabio Fognini(Italy) 1215 32 (30) Martin Klizan(Slovakia) 1180 33 (37) Jack Sock(U.S.) 1147 34 (33) Viktor Troicki(Serbia) 1147 35 (38) Fernando Verdasco(Spain) 1145 36 (34) Juan Monaco(Argentina) 1135 37 (39) Sam Querrey(U.S.) 1125 38 (32) Jeremy Chardy(France) 1120 39 (40) Andreas Seppi(Italy) 1115 40 (36) Jiri Vesely(Czech Republic) 1100 41 (41) Julien Benneteau(France) 1075 42 (42) Lukas Rosol(Czech Republic) 1070 43 (43) Pablo Andujar(Spain) 1015 44 (45) Benjamin Becker(Germany) 965 45 (46) Victor Estrella(Dominican Republic) 951 46 (47) Jerzy Janowicz(Poland) 940 47 (50) Andreas Haider-Maurer(Austria) 926 48 (51) Donald Young(U.S.) 920 49 (44) Dominic Thiem(Austria) 915 50 (54) Steve Johnson(U.S.) 905 51 (56) Joao Sousa(Portugal) 903 52 (52) Sergiy Stakhovsky(Ukraine) 894 53 (53) Borna Coric(Croatia) 881 54 (62) Marcel Granollers(Spain) 880 55 (48) Gilles Muller(Luxembourg) 868 56 (55) Mikhail Kukushkin(Kazakhstan) 867 57 (63) Simone Bolelli(Italy) 861 58 (61) Vasek Pospisil(Canada) 860 59 (60) Pablo Carreno(Spain) 840 60 (59) Marcos Baghdatis(Cyprus) 832 61 (58) Mikhail Youzhny(Russia) 790 62 (57) Diego Schwartzman(Argentina) 765 63 (65) Albert Ramos(Spain) 755 64 (66) Daniel Gimeno-Traver(Spain) 746 65 (64) Lu Yen-Hsun(Taiwan) 745 66 (49) Santiago Giraldo(Colombia) 735 67 (67) Denis Istomin(Uzbekistan) 725 68 (77) Thomaz Bellucci(Brazil) 714 69 (88) Chung Hyeon(South Korea) 690 70 (69) Tim Smyczek(U.S.) 688 71 (68) Samuel Groth(Australia) 688 72 (72) Benoit Paire(France) 682 73 (70) Federico Delbonis(Argentina) 681 74 (89) Aljaz Bedene(Britain) 668 75 (74) Dusan Lajovic(Serbia) 666 76 (75) Blaz Kavcic(Slovenia) 664 77 (76) Steve Darcis(Belgium) 664 78 (90) Robin Haase(Netherlands) 657 79 (78) Joao Souza(Brazil) 650 80 (73) Alexandr Dolgopolov(Ukraine) 645 81 (80) Malek Jaziri(Tunisia) 630 82 (93) Teymuraz Gabashvili(Russia) 607 83 (71) Jarkko Nieminen(Finland) 603 84 (81) Damir Dzumhur(Bosnia and Herzegovina) 596 85 (79) Jurgen Melzer(Austria) 595 86 (85) Go Soeda(Japan) 595 87 (84) Marsel Ilhan(Turkey) 592 88 (82) James Duckworth(Australia) 588 89 (86) Dudi Sela(Israel) 580 90 (87) Jan-Lennard Struff(Germany) 580 91 (91) Ricardas Berankis(Lithuania) 573 92 (100) Lukas Lacko(Slovakia) 567 93 (92) Lucas Pouille(France) 563 94 (95) Paolo Lorenzi(Italy) 543 95 (96) Ruben Bemelmans(Belgium) 542 96 (94) Ivan Dodig(Croatia) 540 97 (99) Blaz Rola(Slovenia) 538 98 (103) Thanasi Kokkinakis(Australia) 536 99 (97) Facundo Bagnis(Argentina) 536 100 (117) Luca Vanni(Italy) 529
March 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Saturday 29-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-2 6-4 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 7-6(2) 6-3 16-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-0 6-3 18-John Isner (U.S.) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-5 7-6(5) Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 31-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-3 4-6 6-3 Ad