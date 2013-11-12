Tennis-ITF backs switch to three-set Davis Cup matches
LONDON, March 9 Davis Cup matches are set to be played as best of three sets instead of five in future as part of reforms endorsed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday.
Nov 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 13030 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 12110 3 (3) David Ferrer(Spain) 5800 4 (4) Andy Murray(Britain) 5790 5 (5) Juan Martin Del Potro(Argentina) 5255 6 (7) Roger Federer(Switzerland) 4205 7 (6) Tomas Berdych(Czech Republic) 4180 8 (8) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 3730 9 (9) Richard Gasquet(France) 3300 10 (10) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga(France) 3065 11 (11) Milos Raonic(Canada) 2860 12 (12) Tommy Haas(Germany) 2435 13 (13) Nicolas Almagro(Spain) 2290 14 (14) John Isner(U.S.) 2150 15 (15) Mikhail Youzhny(Russia) 2145 16 (16) Fabio Fognini(Italy) 1930 17 (17) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 1915 18 (18) Tommy Robredo(Spain) 1810 19 (19) Gilles Simon(France) 1790 20 (20) Kevin Anderson(South Africa) 1685 21 (21) Jerzy Janowicz(Poland) 1615 22 (22) Philipp Kohlschreiber(Germany) 1525 23 (23) Grigor Dimitrov(Bulgaria) 1520 24 (24) Ernests Gulbis(Latvia) 1393 25 (25) Andreas Seppi(Italy) 1360 26 (26) Benoit Paire(France) 1345 27 (27) Jurgen Melzer(Austria) 1315 28 (28) Feliciano Lopez(Spain) 1310 29 (29) Dmitry Tursunov(Russia) 1244 30 (30) Fernando Verdasco(Spain) 1235 31 (31) Gael Monfils(France) 1230 32 (32) Vasek Pospisil(Canada) 1219 33 (33) Ivan Dodig(Croatia) 1190 34 (34) Jeremy Chardy(France) 1175 35 (35) Julien Benneteau(France) 1160 36 (36) Janko Tipsarevic(Serbia) 1130 37 (37) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 1130 38 (38) Marcel Granollers(Spain) 1110 39 (39) Jarkko Nieminen(Finland) 1085 40 (40) Florian Mayer(Germany) 1065 41 (41) Carlos Berlocq(Argentina) 1020 42 (42) Juan Monaco(Argentina) 1015 43 (44) Robin Haase(Netherlands) 977 44 (45) Radek Stepanek(Czech Republic) 970 45 (46) Denis Istomin(Uzbekistan) 965 46 (47) Sam Querrey(U.S.) 960 47 (43) Lukas Rosol(Czech Republic) 956 48 (48) Pablo Andujar(Spain) 946 49 (49) Joao Sousa(Portugal) 934 50 (51) Nicolas Mahut(France) 918 51 (52) Bernard Tomic(Australia) 910 52 (50) Edouard Roger-Vasselin(France) 908 53 (53) Nikolay Davydenko(Russia) 890 54 (54) Albert Montanes(Spain) 846 55 (55) Daniel Brands(Germany) 836 56 (56) Federico Delbonis(Argentina) 836 57 (57) Alexandr Dolgopolov(Ukraine) 825 58 (59) Michal Przysiezny(Poland) 810 59 (60) Roberto Bautista(Spain) 810 60 (61) Adrian Mannarino(France) 786 61 (62) Lleyton Hewitt(Australia) 780 62 (63) Marinko Matosevic(Australia) 774 63 (64) Guillermo Garcia-Lopez(Spain) 768 64 (58) Horacio Zeballos(Argentina) 745 65 (65) Pablo Carreno(Spain) 739 66 (67) Lu Yen-Hsun(Taiwan) 730 67 (74) Lukas Lacko(Slovakia) 730 68 (68) Mikhail Kukushkin(Kazakhstan) 721 69 (69) Dudi Sela(Israel) 706 70 (70) Santiago Giraldo(Colombia) 703 71 (72) Igor Sijsling(Netherlands) 697 72 (71) Lukasz Kubot(Poland) 686 73 (82) Tim Smyczek(U.S.) 668 74 (66) Benjamin Becker(Germany) 665 75 (73) Tobias Kamke(Germany) 663 76 (77) Viktor Troicki(Serbia) 660 77 (78) Daniel Gimeno-Traver(Spain) 656 78 (79) Victor Hanescu(Romania) 650 79 (75) Ivo Karlovic(Croatia) 647 80 (81) Albert Ramos(Spain) 617 81 (84) Kenny De Schepper(France) 617 82 (83) Jiri Vesely(Czech Republic) 616 83 (85) Julian Reister(Germany) 612 84 (92) Teymuraz Gabashvili(Russia) 610 85 (86) Marcos Baghdatis(Cyprus) 605 86 (87) Alex Bogomolov Jr(Russia) 605 87 (88) Aljaz Bedene(Slovenia) 603 88 (89) Somdev Devvarman(India) 599 89 (76) Michael Russell(U.S.) 599 90 (90) Filippo Volandri(Italy) 593 91 (91) Jack Sock(U.S.) 585 92 (96) Guido Pella(Argentina) 571 93 (97) Donald Young(U.S.) 569 94 (80) Evgeny Donskoy(Russia) 568 95 (94) Matthew Ebden(Australia) 566 96 (95) Oleksandr Nedovyesov(Ukraine) 564 97 (101) Sergiy Stakhovsky(Ukraine) 554 98 (111) Alejandro Falla(Colombia) 552 99 (103) Ryan Harrison(U.S.) 549 100 (100) Andrey Golubev(Kazakhstan) 548
March 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Madison Brengle (U.S.) beat Tatjana Maria (Germany) 6-4 6-2 Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-4 2-6 7-6(3) Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 4-6 6-3 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Sara Errani (Italy) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 1-6 6-4 7-5 Evgeniya
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-4 2-6 7-6(3) Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 4-6 6-3 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Catherine Bellis (U.S.) 4-6 6-1 6-4 Johanna Larsson (Sweden) beat Camila Giorgi (Italy) 7-6(3) 6-3