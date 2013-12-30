Tennis-Acapulco International men's singles quarterfinal results
March 2 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 3-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Steve Johnson (U.S.) walkover
Dec 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 13030 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 12260 3 (3) David Ferrer(Spain) 5800 4 (4) Andy Murray(Britain) 5790 5 (5) Juan Martin Del Potro(Argentina) 5255 6 (6) Roger Federer(Switzerland) 4205 7 (7) Tomas Berdych(Czech Republic) 4180 8 (8) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 3730 9 (9) Richard Gasquet(France) 3300 10 (10) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga(France) 3065 11 (11) Milos Raonic(Canada) 2860 12 (12) Tommy Haas(Germany) 2435 13 (13) Nicolas Almagro(Spain) 2290 14 (14) John Isner(U.S.) 2150 15 (15) Mikhail Youzhny(Russia) 2145 16 (16) Fabio Fognini(Italy) 1930 17 (17) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 1915 18 (18) Tommy Robredo(Spain) 1810 19 (19) Gilles Simon(France) 1790 20 (20) Kevin Anderson(South Africa) 1685 21 (21) Jerzy Janowicz(Poland) 1615 22 (22) Philipp Kohlschreiber(Germany) 1525 23 (23) Grigor Dimitrov(Bulgaria) 1520 24 (24) Ernests Gulbis(Latvia) 1393 25 (25) Andreas Seppi(Italy) 1360 26 (26) Benoit Paire(France) 1345 27 (27) Jurgen Melzer(Austria) 1315 28 (28) Feliciano Lopez(Spain) 1310 29 (29) Dmitry Tursunov(Russia) 1244 30 (30) Fernando Verdasco(Spain) 1235 31 (31) Gael Monfils(France) 1230 32 (32) Vasek Pospisil(Canada) 1219 33 (33) Ivan Dodig(Croatia) 1190 34 (34) Jeremy Chardy(France) 1175 35 (35) Julien Benneteau(France) 1160 36 (36) Janko Tipsarevic(Serbia) 1130 37 (37) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 1130 38 (38) Marcel Granollers(Spain) 1110 39 (39) Jarkko Nieminen(Finland) 1090 40 (40) Florian Mayer(Germany) 1065 41 (41) Carlos Berlocq(Argentina) 1020 42 (42) Juan Monaco(Argentina) 1015 43 (43) Robin Haase(Netherlands) 977 44 (44) Radek Stepanek(Czech Republic) 970 45 (45) Denis Istomin(Uzbekistan) 965 46 (46) Sam Querrey(U.S.) 960 47 (47) Lukas Rosol(Czech Republic) 956 48 (48) Pablo Andujar(Spain) 946 49 (49) Joao Sousa(Portugal) 934 50 (50) Nicolas Mahut(France) 918 51 (51) Bernard Tomic(Australia) 910 52 (52) Edouard Roger-Vasselin(France) 908 53 (53) Nikolay Davydenko(Russia) 890 54 (54) Daniel Brands(Germany) 836 55 (55) Federico Delbonis(Argentina) 836 56 (56) Horacio Zeballos(Argentina) 835 57 (57) Alexandr Dolgopolov(Ukraine) 825 58 (58) Roberto Bautista(Spain) 810 59 (59) Adrian Mannarino(France) 784 60 (60) Lleyton Hewitt(Australia) 780 61 (61) Marinko Matosevic(Australia) 774 62 (62) Guillermo Garcia-Lopez(Spain) 768 63 (63) Albert Montanes(Spain) 766 64 (64) Pablo Carreno(Spain) 739 65 (65) Lu Yen-Hsun(Taiwan) 730 66 (66) Michal Przysiezny(Poland) 730 67 (67) Mikhail Kukushkin(Kazakhstan) 721 68 (68) Matthew Ebden(Australia) 706 69 (69) Santiago Giraldo(Colombia) 703 70 (70) Igor Sijsling(Netherlands) 697 71 (71) Filippo Volandri(Italy) 694 72 (72) Lukasz Kubot(Poland) 686 73 (73) Dudi Sela(Israel) 681 74 (74) Tobias Kamke(Germany) 663 75 (75) Viktor Troicki(Serbia) 660 76 (76) Teymuraz Gabashvili(Russia) 651 77 (77) Daniel Gimeno-Traver(Spain) 650 78 (78) Ivo Karlovic(Croatia) 647 79 (79) Benjamin Becker(Germany) 637 80 (80) Victor Hanescu(Romania) 636 81 (81) Lukas Lacko(Slovakia) 625 82 (82) Andrey Golubev(Kazakhstan) 620 83 (83) Albert Ramos(Spain) 617 84 (84) Kenny De Schepper(France) 617 85 (85) Jiri Vesely(Czech Republic) 616 86 (86) Julian Reister(Germany) 612 87 (87) Marcos Baghdatis(Cyprus) 605 88 (88) Alex Bogomolov Jr(Russia) 605 89 (89) Tim Smyczek(U.S.) 600 90 (90) Somdev Devvarman(India) 599 91 (91) Alejandro Gonzalez(Colombia) 597 92 (92) Michael Russell(U.S.) 594 93 (93) Oleksandr Nedovyesov(Ukraine) 586 94 (94) Leonardo Mayer(Argentina) 579 95 (95) Aljaz Bedene(Slovenia) 573 96 (96) Donald Young(U.S.) 569 97 (97) Bradley Klahn(U.S.) 568 98 (98) Sergiy Stakhovsky(Ukraine) 554 99 (99) Alejandro Falla(Colombia) 552 100 (100) Ryan Harrison(U.S.) 549
March 2 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dubai Championships Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 7-Lucas Pouille (France) beat Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) 6-4 5-7 7-6(2) 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 6-7(4) 7-6(18) 6-1 Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat 4-Gael Monfils (France) 6-3 7-5 Robin Haase (Netherlands) beat Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 6-2 4-6 6-4
March 2 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 1-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Joao Souza (Brazil) 6-4 6-2 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) 6-2 6-2 5-Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Alessandro Giannessi (Italy) 7-6(1) 7-6(3)