Tennis-Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID, Jan 30 Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 16040 2 (2) Andy Murray(Britain) 10065 3 (3) Roger Federer(Switzerland) 5945 4 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5035 5 (5) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4940 6 (7) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4465 7 (6) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4390 8 (8) Tomas Berdych(Czech Republic) 3660 9 (9) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga(France) 2995 10 (10) Dominic Thiem(Austria) 2865 11 (11) Gael Monfils(France) 2800 12 (12) David Ferrer(Spain) 2695 13 (13) David Goffin(Belgium) 2655 14 (14) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 2525 15 (15) Richard Gasquet(France) 2320 16 (18) Nick Kyrgios(Australia) 2115 17 (16) Roberto Bautista(Spain) 1970 18 (19) Feliciano Lopez(Spain) 1835 19 (17) John Isner(U.S.) 1745 20 (20) Bernard Tomic(Australia) 1690 21 (21) Pablo Cuevas(Uruguay) 1675 22 (22) Steve Johnson(U.S.) 1510 23 (25) Jack Sock(U.S.) 1495 24 (26) Ivo Karlovic(Croatia) 1490 25 (27) Lucas Pouille(France) 1489 26 (28) Kevin Anderson(South Africa) 1470 27 (24) Alexander Zverev(Germany) 1440 28 (23) Philipp Kohlschreiber(Germany) 1440 29 (29) Sam Querrey(U.S.) 1435 30 (30) Martin Klizan(Slovakia) 1428 31 (31) Gilles Simon(France) 1385 32 (32) Benoit Paire(France) 1356 33 (33) Albert Ramos(Spain) 1340 34 (34) Grigor Dimitrov(Bulgaria) 1285 35 (35) Viktor Troicki(Serbia) 1260 36 (36) Joao Sousa(Portugal) 1215 37 (37) Gilles Muller(Luxembourg) 1185 38 (38) Alexandr Dolgopolov(Ukraine) 1180 39 (39) Jeremy Chardy(France) 1175 40 (41) Fabio Fognini(Italy) 1120 41 (40) Paolo Lorenzi(Italy) 1110 42 (42) Nicolas Mahut(France) 1054 43 (44) Andrey Kuznetsov(Russia) 1043 44 (43) Federico Delbonis(Argentina) 1020 45 (46) Marcos Baghdatis(Cyprus) 990 46 (48) Fernando Verdasco(Spain) 975 47 (47) Marcel Granollers(Spain) 956 48 (45) Nicolas Almagro(Spain) 932 49 (53) Donald Young(U.S.) 912 50 (50) Jiri Vesely(Czech Republic) 903 51 (51) Borna Coric(Croatia) 900 52 (52) Guillermo Garcia-Lopez(Spain) 900 53 (49) Guido Pella(Argentina) 898 54 (55) Thomaz Bellucci(Brazil) 880 55 (56) Pablo Carreno(Spain) 879 56 (60) Taylor Fritz(U.S.) 849 57 (57) Mikhail Youzhny(Russia) 846 58 (58) Stephane Robert(France) 844 59 (59) Malek Jaziri(Tunisia) 812 60 (61) Gastao Elias(Portugal) 805 61 (63) Ernests Gulbis(Latvia) 801 62 (62) Robin Haase(Netherlands) 798 63 (64) Illya Marchenko(Ukraine) 795 64 (65) Dudi Sela(Israel) 791 65 (66) Lu Yen-Hsun(Taiwan) 790 66 (67) Adrian Mannarino(France) 775 67 (68) Mikhail Kukushkin(Kazakhstan) 769 68 (72) Diego Schwartzman(Argentina) 746 69 (54) Paul-Henri Mathieu(France) 741 70 (73) Carlos Berlocq(Argentina) 741 71 (74) Andreas Seppi(Italy) 730 72 (70) Dusan Lajovic(Serbia) 728 73 (78) Horacio Zeballos(Argentina) 726 74 (75) John Millman(Australia) 720 75 (76) Damir Dzumhur(Bosnia and Herzegovina) 720 76 (77) Ivan Dodig(Croatia) 718 77 (79) Inigo Cervantes(Spain) 713 78 (80) Pierre-Hugues Herbert(France) 711 79 (81) Lukas Rosol(Czech Republic) 705 80 (82) Daniel Evans(Britain) 705 81 (83) Kyle Edmund(Britain) 698 82 (85) Aljaz Bedene(Britain) 695 83 (84) Jan-Lennard Struff(Germany) 694 84 (69) Evgeny Donskoy(Russia) 691 85 (97) Yoshihito Nishioka(Japan) 688 86 (86) Dustin Brown(Germany) 685 87 (87) Victor Estrella(Dominican Republic) 682 88 (89) Sergiy Stakhovsky(Ukraine) 670 89 (71) Ricardas Berankis(Lithuania) 665 90 (91) Facundo Bagnis(Argentina) 660 91 (90) Gerald Melzer(Austria) 659 92 (88) Radu Albot(Moldova) 655 93 (92) Jordan Thompson(Australia) 654 94 (93) Florian Mayer(Germany) 653 95 (94) Rogerio Dutra Silva(Brazil) 642 96 (95) Karen Khachanov(Russia) 627 97 (96) Konstantin Kravchuk(Russia) 615 98 (102) Roberto Carballes(Spain) 611 99 (98) Benjamin Becker(Germany) 608 100 (99) Lukas Lacko(Slovakia) 606
MADRID, Jan 30 Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
MELBOURNE, Jan 30 In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 11540 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5695 4 (3) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4930 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4830 6 (9) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4385 7 (7) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 35