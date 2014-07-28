UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer, Nadal stay on course for desert showdown
* Top seed Murray praises conqueror (Updates to end of day)
July 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 13130 2 (2) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 12670 3 (3) Roger Federer(Switzerland) 6070 4 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5770 5 (5) Tomas Berdych(Czech Republic) 4410 6 (6) David Ferrer(Spain) 4085 7 (7) Milos Raonic(Canada) 3920 8 (8) Juan Martin Del Potro(Argentina) 3360 9 (9) Grigor Dimitrov(Bulgaria) 3270 10 (10) Andy Murray(Britain) 3040 11 (11) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 2780 12 (12) John Isner(U.S.) 2690 13 (13) Ernests Gulbis(Latvia) 2680 14 (14) Richard Gasquet(France) 2370 15 (15) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga(France) 1910 16 (16) Roberto Bautista(Spain) 1785 17 (21) Alexandr Dolgopolov(Ukraine) 1680 18 (22) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 1665 19 (20) Fabio Fognini(Italy) 1665 20 (18) Tommy Robredo(Spain) 1645 21 (17) Kevin Anderson(South Africa) 1605 22 (23) Gael Monfils(France) 1545 23 (19) Mikhail Youzhny(Russia) 1530 24 (25) Philipp Kohlschreiber(Germany) 1505 25 (24) Feliciano Lopez(Spain) 1500 26 (26) Tommy Haas(Germany) 1430 27 (27) Leonardo Mayer(Argentina) 1399 28 (28) Marcel Granollers(Spain) 1285 29 (29) Nicolas Almagro(Spain) 1270 30 (30) Dmitry Tursunov(Russia) 1200 31 (31) Ivo Karlovic(Croatia) 1180 32 (32) Guillermo Garcia-Lopez(Spain) 1153 33 (38) Fernando Verdasco(Spain) 1145 34 (33) Santiago Giraldo(Colombia) 1135 35 (34) Radek Stepanek(Czech Republic) 1130 36 (39) Vasek Pospisil(Canada) 1115 37 (36) Gilles Simon(France) 1110 38 (37) Jeremy Chardy(France) 1105 39 (35) Joao Sousa(Portugal) 1062 40 (60) Pablo Cuevas(Uruguay) 1053 41 (41) Denis Istomin(Uzbekistan) 1040 42 (42) Lu Yen-Hsun(Taiwan) 993 43 (43) Lukas Rosol(Czech Republic) 970 44 (71) Pablo Andujar(Spain) 961 45 (40) Lleyton Hewitt(Australia) 960 46 (44) Julien Benneteau(France) 935 47 (46) Edouard Roger-Vasselin(France) 920 48 (45) Andreas Seppi(Italy) 890 49 (52) Marinko Matosevic(Australia) 887 50 (47) Dominic Thiem(Austria) 882 51 (53) Jerzy Janowicz(Poland) 855 52 (54) Jarkko Nieminen(Finland) 853 53 (49) Ivan Dodig(Croatia) 840 54 (48) Mikhail Kukushkin(Kazakhstan) 837 55 (57) Pablo Carreno(Spain) 831 56 (66) Benjamin Becker(Germany) 828 57 (55) Carlos Berlocq(Argentina) 825 58 (50) Martin Klizan(Slovakia) 820 59 (56) Federico Delbonis(Argentina) 819 60 (72) Jack Sock(U.S.) 807 61 (51) Robin Haase(Netherlands) 805 62 (58) Dusan Lajovic(Serbia) 802 63 (61) Sam Querrey(U.S.) 790 64 (62) Florian Mayer(Germany) 785 65 (59) Andrey Golubev(Kazakhstan) 782 66 (68) Teymuraz Gabashvili(Russia) 780 67 (63) Jurgen Melzer(Austria) 770 68 (64) Steve Johnson(U.S.) 766 69 (65) Nick Kyrgios(Australia) 760 70 (67) Jiri Vesely(Czech Republic) 756 71 (69) Gilles Muller(Luxembourg) 753 72 (70) Bernard Tomic(Australia) 746 73 (73) Donald Young(U.S.) 727 74 (74) Alejandro Falla(Colombia) 723 75 (76) Igor Sijsling(Netherlands) 713 76 (78) Jan-Lennard Struff(Germany) 703 77 (77) Tobias Kamke(Germany) 699 78 (87) David Goffin(Belgium) 693 79 (79) Sergiy Stakhovsky(Ukraine) 672 80 (80) Blaz Rola(Slovenia) 660 81 (105) Juan Monaco(Argentina) 655 82 (81) Blaz Kavcic(Slovenia) 651 83 (83) Paolo Lorenzi(Italy) 644 84 (84) Paul-Henri Mathieu(France) 643 85 (75) Alejandro Gonzalez(Colombia) 641 86 (93) Thomaz Bellucci(Brazil) 638 87 (82) Victor Estrella(Dominican Republic) 635 88 (94) Dudi Sela(Israel) 628 89 (108) Simone Bolelli(Italy) 621 90 (88) Nicolas Mahut(France) 620 91 (91) Lukas Lacko(Slovakia) 619 92 (85) Bradley Klahn(U.S.) 615 93 (89) Daniel Gimeno-Traver(Spain) 607 94 (86) Matthew Ebden(Australia) 602 95 (90) Dustin Brown(Germany) 596 96 (92) Samuel Groth(Australia) 594 97 (95) Albert Ramos(Spain) 591 98 (96) Benoit Paire(France) 585 99 (98) Stephane Robert(France) 575 100 (100) Diego Schwartzman(Argentina) 569
March 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Sunday 17-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) 6-3 0-6 6-4 9-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-2 6-1 12-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-4 6-0 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-3 6-2 18-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) 7-6(
March 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Sunday 12-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-4 6-0 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-3 6-2 18-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) 7-6(10) 6-3 Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 32-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 7-5 6-3 25-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 7-6(1) 6-1 4-Kei Nishikori (Japan