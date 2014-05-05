UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer tops Wawrinka in all-Swiss Indian Wells final
* Wawrinka first player to break Federer in fortnight (Adds quotes and detail)
May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 12900 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 11040 3 (3) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 6375 4 (4) Roger Federer(Switzerland) 5805 5 (5) David Ferrer(Spain) 4850 6 (6) Tomas Berdych(Czech Republic) 4780 7 (7) Juan Martin Del Potro(Argentina) 4215 8 (8) Andy Murray(Britain) 4040 9 (9) Milos Raonic(Canada) 2580 10 (10) John Isner(U.S.) 2555 11 (11) Richard Gasquet(France) 2545 12 (12) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 2440 13 (13) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga(France) 2370 14 (14) Grigor Dimitrov(Bulgaria) 2200 15 (15) Fabio Fognini(Italy) 2190 16 (17) Mikhail Youzhny(Russia) 2065 17 (16) Tommy Haas(Germany) 1915 18 (18) Tommy Robredo(Spain) 1890 19 (19) Kevin Anderson(South Africa) 1800 20 (20) Ernests Gulbis(Latvia) 1780 21 (21) Jerzy Janowicz(Poland) 1715 22 (22) Alexandr Dolgopolov(Ukraine) 1690 23 (23) Gael Monfils(France) 1650 24 (24) Nicolas Almagro(Spain) 1630 25 (25) Fernando Verdasco(Spain) 1500 26 (27) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 1330 27 (26) Philipp Kohlschreiber(Germany) 1270 28 (29) Gilles Simon(France) 1270 29 (30) Feliciano Lopez(Spain) 1225 30 (31) Marcel Granollers(Spain) 1215 31 (28) Vasek Pospisil(Canada) 1196 32 (32) Dmitry Tursunov(Russia) 1190 33 (34) Benoit Paire(France) 1155 34 (33) Andreas Seppi(Italy) 1150 35 (35) Florian Mayer(Germany) 1130 36 (37) Pablo Andujar(Spain) 1091 37 (38) Nicolas Mahut(France) 1077 38 (39) Guillermo Garcia-Lopez(Spain) 1073 39 (36) Ivan Dodig(Croatia) 1065 40 (40) Joao Sousa(Portugal) 1050 41 (41) Radek Stepanek(Czech Republic) 1040 42 (44) Federico Delbonis(Argentina) 1023 43 (42) Lleyton Hewitt(Australia) 1020 44 (43) Robin Haase(Netherlands) 1005 45 (45) Roberto Bautista(Spain) 1000 46 (47) Santiago Giraldo(Colombia) 983 47 (46) Edouard Roger-Vasselin(France) 975 48 (48) Julien Benneteau(France) 970 49 (49) Jeremy Chardy(France) 970 50 (50) Lu Yen-Hsun(Taiwan) 968 51 (62) Carlos Berlocq(Argentina) 965 52 (51) Lukas Rosol(Czech Republic) 916 53 (52) Teymuraz Gabashvili(Russia) 903 54 (53) Ivo Karlovic(Croatia) 902 55 (55) Denis Istomin(Uzbekistan) 895 56 (54) Juan Monaco(Argentina) 880 57 (56) Jarkko Nieminen(Finland) 840 58 (57) Albert Montanes(Spain) 835 59 (58) Igor Sijsling(Netherlands) 831 60 (59) Mikhail Kukushkin(Kazakhstan) 825 61 (61) Andrey Golubev(Kazakhstan) 810 62 (111) Martin Klizan(Slovakia) 795 63 (60) Pablo Carreno(Spain) 734 64 (66) Jurgen Melzer(Austria) 720 65 (64) Matthew Ebden(Australia) 720 66 (65) Bradley Klahn(U.S.) 705 67 (67) Benjamin Becker(Germany) 698 68 (68) Marinko Matosevic(Australia) 697 69 (69) Steve Johnson(U.S.) 690 70 (70) Dominic Thiem(Austria) 687 71 (71) Alejandro Falla(Colombia) 687 72 (72) Sam Querrey(U.S.) 685 73 (96) Jan-Lennard Struff(Germany) 685 74 (63) Kenny De Schepper(France) 684 75 (98) Daniel Gimeno-Traver(Spain) 679 76 (88) Leonardo Mayer(Argentina) 676 77 (74) Jack Sock(U.S.) 656 78 (76) Lukasz Kubot(Poland) 654 79 (81) Donald Young(U.S.) 647 80 (93) Victor Hanescu(Romania) 646 81 (73) Aleksandr Nedovyesov(Kazakhstan) 642 82 (77) Bernard Tomic(Australia) 640 83 (80) Alejandro Gonzalez(Colombia) 637 84 (78) Dusan Lajovic(Serbia) 631 85 (82) Dudi Sela(Israel) 631 86 (91) Stephane Robert(France) 629 87 (85) Paul-Henri Mathieu(France) 626 88 (89) Sergiy Stakhovsky(Ukraine) 622 89 (86) Dustin Brown(Germany) 620 90 (87) Paolo Lorenzi(Italy) 615 91 (90) Nikolay Davydenko(Russia) 610 92 (84) Filippo Volandri(Italy) 607 93 (83) Lukas Lacko(Slovakia) 605 94 (94) Tobias Kamke(Germany) 601 95 (99) Evgeny Donskoy(Russia) 598 96 (95) Pere Riba(Spain) 596 97 (102) Somdev Devvarman(India) 595 98 (97) Michael Russell(U.S.) 593 99 (92) Adrian Mannarino(France) 591 100 (106) Blaz Rola(Slovenia) 585
* Players combine for 16 service breaks in 34 games (Adds details, quotes)
March 19 Elena Vesnina survived a battle of attrition to beat fellow Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4 in the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.