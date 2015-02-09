Tennis-Fognini in Miami Open semis with win over Nishikori
March 29 An out-of-sorts Kei Nishikori was sent packing from the Miami Open on Wednesday, beaten 6-4 6-2 by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini.
Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 13045 2 (2) Roger Federer(Switzerland) 9205 3 (3) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 5745 4 (4) Andy Murray(Britain) 5460 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 5205 6 (6) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4845 7 (7) Tomas Berdych(Czech Republic) 4660 8 (9) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 4050 9 (10) David Ferrer(Spain) 3965 10 (8) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 3945 11 (11) Grigor Dimitrov(Bulgaria) 3465 12 (12) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga(France) 2520 13 (13) Ernests Gulbis(Latvia) 2420 14 (14) Feliciano Lopez(Spain) 2325 15 (15) Kevin Anderson(South Africa) 2125 16 (16) Roberto Bautista(Spain) 1975 17 (17) Tommy Robredo(Spain) 1845 18 (18) John Isner(U.S.) 1765 19 (19) Gilles Simon(France) 1755 20 (21) David Goffin(Belgium) 1659 21 (20) Gael Monfils(France) 1565 22 (23) Philipp Kohlschreiber(Germany) 1460 23 (24) Alexandr Dolgopolov(Ukraine) 1420 24 (28) Richard Gasquet(France) 1410 25 (25) Ivo Karlovic(Croatia) 1400 26 (22) Fabio Fognini(Italy) 1380 27 (33) Guillermo Garcia-Lopez(Spain) 1360 28 (27) Julien Benneteau(France) 1355 29 (29) Lukas Rosol(Czech Republic) 1245 30 (26) Leonardo Mayer(Argentina) 1239 31 (32) Fernando Verdasco(Spain) 1225 32 (30) Pablo Cuevas(Uruguay) 1217 33 (31) Santiago Giraldo(Colombia) 1165 34 (34) Jeremy Chardy(France) 1150 35 (40) Andreas Seppi(Italy) 1145 36 (35) Nick Kyrgios(Australia) 1135 37 (36) Gilles Muller(Luxembourg) 1127 38 (38) Martin Klizan(Slovakia) 1105 39 (39) Benjamin Becker(Germany) 1053 40 (41) Adrian Mannarino(France) 1043 41 (42) Sam Querrey(U.S.) 1010 42 (37) Steve Johnson(U.S.) 1003 43 (44) Jerzy Janowicz(Poland) 985 44 (46) Viktor Troicki(Serbia) 961 45 (43) Jiri Vesely(Czech Republic) 960 46 (49) Joao Sousa(Portugal) 947 47 (45) Dominic Thiem(Austria) 917 48 (47) Pablo Andujar(Spain) 915 49 (48) Bernard Tomic(Australia) 907 50 (50) Simone Bolelli(Italy) 901 51 (55) Marcel Granollers(Spain) 895 52 (76) Victor Estrella(Dominican Republic) 889 53 (51) Jack Sock(U.S.) 876 54 (56) Mikhail Youzhny(Russia) 860 55 (52) Lu Yen-Hsun(Taiwan) 853 56 (54) Pablo Carreno(Spain) 841 57 (67) Marcos Baghdatis(Cyprus) 828 58 (53) Mikhail Kukushkin(Kazakhstan) 827 59 (57) Vasek Pospisil(Canada) 785 60 (58) Jan-Lennard Struff(Germany) 784 61 (59) Albert Ramos(Spain) 780 62 (60) Federico Delbonis(Argentina) 771 63 (73) Thomaz Bellucci(Brazil) 771 64 (61) Denis Istomin(Uzbekistan) 770 65 (62) Juan Monaco(Argentina) 770 66 (63) Diego Schwartzman(Argentina) 770 67 (64) Donald Young(U.S.) 764 68 (68) Paolo Lorenzi(Italy) 762 69 (69) Sergiy Stakhovsky(Ukraine) 734 70 (70) Samuel Groth(Australia) 703 71 (65) Malek Jaziri(Tunisia) 699 72 (81) Teymuraz Gabashvili(Russia) 675 73 (77) Andreas Haider-Maurer(Austria) 673 74 (75) Radek Stepanek(Czech Republic) 670 75 (72) Carlos Berlocq(Argentina) 670 76 (66) Jarkko Nieminen(Finland) 668 77 (80) Dusan Lajovic(Serbia) 666 78 (79) Marinko Matosevic(Australia) 663 79 (84) Ricardas Berankis(Lithuania) 655 80 (104) Tim Smyczek(U.S.) 633 81 (83) Lleyton Hewitt(Australia) 620 82 (71) Nicolas Almagro(Spain) 620 83 (88) Go Soeda(Japan) 616 84 (74) Andrey Golubev(Kazakhstan) 611 85 (92) Borna Coric(Croatia) 587 86 (86) Ivan Dodig(Croatia) 585 87 (93) Jurgen Melzer(Austria) 584 88 (82) Andrey Kuznetsov(Russia) 583 89 (100) Igor Sijsling(Netherlands) 581 90 (85) Robin Haase(Netherlands) 580 91 (91) Lukas Lacko(Slovakia) 576 92 (89) Dudi Sela(Israel) 575 93 (94) Dustin Brown(Germany) 574 94 (95) Blaz Rola(Slovenia) 572 95 (103) Albert Montanes(Spain) 571 96 (96) Paul-Henri Mathieu(France) 570 97 (87) Tatsuma Ito(Japan) 569 98 (90) Daniel Gimeno-Traver(Spain) 565 99 (98) Tobias Kamke(Germany) 564 100 (97) Maximo Gonzalez(Argentina) 564
March 29 An out-of-sorts Kei Nishikori was sent packing from the Miami Open on Wednesday, beaten 6-4 6-2 by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini.
March 29 Britain's Johanna Konta recovered from the brink of defeat at the Miami Open on Wednesday to beat third seed Simona Halep in the quarter-final.