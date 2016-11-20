UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer sees off Wawrinka to reach Australian Open final
* Keeps alive chance of dream decider with Nadal (Adds details, quotes)
LONDON Nov 20 Andy Murray beat Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-4 to capture the ATP World Tour Finals title and secure the year-end world number one ranking on Sunday.
The 29-year-old Scot, who also triumphed at Wimbledon and at the Rio Olympics this year, became the first British man to end the year ranked number one since computer rankings were introduced in 1973. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 Highlights from day 11 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT):
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.