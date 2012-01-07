Jan 7 The Auckland Classic singles final between China's Zheng Jie and Italian Flavia Pennetta has been put off until Sunday due to persistent rain showers, tournament organisers said.

The match, originally set for Saturday, had been rescheduled to start at 1100 local time on Sunday (2200 GMT Saturday).

"In case of rain, the final will be held on an indoor court at the ASB Tennis Centre," a statement on the tournament's website said.

