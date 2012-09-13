SYDNEY, Sept 13 French Open winner Maria
Sharapova will join U.S. Open champions Serena Williams and Andy
Murray in warming up for next year's Australian Open at the
Brisbane International, organisers said on Thursday.
Williams and Murray started their seasons at the tournament
this year but Russian Sharapova will be making her first
appearance at the event, which takes place at the Queensland
Tennis Centre from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6.
"Going into Australia after a long off season you always
want to have the best possible matches," the 25-year-old, losing
finalist at Melbourne Park this season, said in a news release.
"I tried to put Brisbane on the map last year but
unfortunately couldn't make it out of injury... I have heard so
many great things about it."
Williams beat Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka at
Flushing Meadows last week to win her 15th grand slam title and
was looking forward to returning to Brisbane, despite injuring
her ankle at the tournament in January.
"I love the tournament, it's great," she said. "It helps me
prepare. I get a great tournament... tough field. I had so much
fun this year but unfortunately it ended fast for me with a
disaster of an injury."
Murray, who won his first grand slam title on Monday, was
already confirmed to return to Brisbane to defend the title he
won by beating Alexandr Dolgopolov.
The Australian Open, the first grand slam of the year,
begins in Melbourne on Jan. 14.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)