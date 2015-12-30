UPDATE 1-Tennis-Raonic makes winning return, Nadal and Nishikori advance
March 24 Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic made a strong return to competition on Friday by beating Viktor Troicki 6-3 7-5 to reach the third round of the Miami Open.
MELBOURNE Dec 30 World number nine Richard Gasquet has pulled out of the Australian Open with a back injury, organisers said on Wednesday.
"Sorry to report that @richardgasquet1 has withdrawn from the #AusOpen with a back injury. We wish him a speedy recovery," organisers said on their Twitter account.
The 29-year-old Frenchman, a Wimbledon semi-finalist and quarter-finalist at the U.S. Open, has long suffered back problems and aggravated the injury while playing in exhibition tournaments this month. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
March 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Friday 11-Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) 6-4 6-3 15-Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat Johanna Larsson (Sweden) 4-6 6-3 7-6(3) Sorana Cirstea (Romania) beat 19-Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 8-Madison Keys (U.S.) beat Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) 6-1 6-2 7-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 6-2 6-2