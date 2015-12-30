MELBOURNE Dec 30 World number nine Richard Gasquet has pulled out of the Australian Open with a back injury, organisers said on Wednesday.

"Sorry to report that @richardgasquet1 has withdrawn from the #AusOpen with a back injury. We wish him a speedy recovery," organisers said on their Twitter account.

The 29-year-old Frenchman, a Wimbledon semi-finalist and quarter-finalist at the U.S. Open, has long suffered back problems and aggravated the injury while playing in exhibition tournaments this month. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)