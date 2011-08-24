By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE Aug 24 Former world number one
Lleyton Hewitt is likely to drag his injured foot into
Australia's Davis Cup playoff tie against Switzerland next month
in the hope of helping his country secure a place in the elite
World Group.
Hewitt pulled out of the U.S. Open on Tuesday after
suffering a painful second-round exit from the Winston-Salem
Open in North Carolina.
Australia has lost all three of its World Group play-offs in
the past three years and faces a Herculean task to beat a
Switzerland team potentially loaded with the likes of Roger
Federer and 14th-ranked Stanislas Wawrinka.
Hewitt's manager David Drysdale told Reuters the 30-year-old
needed to rest an injured toe that had plagued him for most of
the season but had nonetheless committed to the Sept. 16-18 tie
at the Royal Sydney Golf Club.
"I'd be highly surprised if he didn't play," Drysdale said
in a telephone call. "Apparently, the grass courts won't be as
much of a strain on the injury.
"He'll come home in about a week and we'll re-assess then."
Australia, a former Davis Cup power with 28 titles -- second
only to the United States' 32 -- has struggled to mix it with
the world's best in recent years with the team's fortunes
mirroring two-time grand slam champion Hewitt's long decline
amid a succession of niggly injuries.
Hopes of a Davis Cup revival have been sparked at home,
however, with the emergence of talented teenager Bernard Tomic,
whose surprise run to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon dethroned
Hewitt as Australia's number one.
Hewitt played a decisive role in carrying Australia to the
Switzerland play-off, playing through pain to win his reverse
singles rubber in the second round tie against China in July.
The 2001 U.S. Open champion and 2002 Wimbledon champion has
since slipped to 188th in the world rankings -- his lowest in
more than a decade -- as he suffered a succession of injury
setbacks in his keenness to continue to figure at grand slams.
