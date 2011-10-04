Oct 4 Next year's Australian Open will be the
richest grand slam tournament in history with the men's and
women's champions each taking home A$2.3 million ($2.18
million), organisers of the Melbourne event said on Tuesday.
The total prize purse for the Jan. 16-29 tournament has also
been hiked to A$26 million, the organisers said in a statement
on their website (www.australianopen.com).
They also announced a new women's legends event, which is
set to feature three-times Australian Open champion Martina
Hingis, and the extension of the use of hawk-eye technology to
the Margaret Court Arena.
"The Australian Open inspires players at an elite and
grassroots level, particularly after the success of local hero
Sam Stosur, who was so impressive winning the 2011 U.S. Open
singles title last month," Victoria premier Ted Baillieu was
quoted as saying in the statement.
(A$1 = $0.947)
