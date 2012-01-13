By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 13 The titans of men's
tennis no longer slug it out at the invitational Kooyong Classic
to warm up for the Australian Open, but tournament director
Colin Stubs remains defiant they will realise the error of their
ways and come back.
The tournament's venue, the 120-year-old Kooyong Lawn Tennis
Club in Melbourne's leafy eastern suburbs, remains a charming
relic of a bygone era when white-clad players toting heavy
wooden rackets entertained crowds jammed onto the terraces.
Spectators to the modern-day Classic still sit on stiff
wooden seats around the rustic main stadium, which was centre
court for the Australian Open until it was moved to the then
brash, new site at Melbourne Park in 1988.
Corporate types sip champagnes under the cover of austere
metal sheds, sheltered but open to the elements.
The tennis remains high quality with three top-10 players in
the eight-man field this year, but a far cry from the days when
Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and Roger Federer prowled the
baselines.
Federer took his last bow at the tournament in 2009 as the
global financial crisis began to bite Australia's
resources-reliant economy. Mother Nature has added to the
boutique tournament's struggles by raining on its parade in
recent years.
"The weather didn't sit too well on Wednesday," Stubs said
ruefully after gale-force winds and showers nearly washed out
the matches and kept spectators away.
"Our walk-ups (tickets) were negligible because of Mother
Nature... Of course it hurts us, the gate's a big part of the
income."
Last year's tournament was also plagued by heavy downpours,
while corporate sales have yet to recover to their pre-global
financial crisis levels. The naming rights sponsor's contract
and a broadcasting deal with a local network expire next year.
But the tournament, like its plainspoken 70-year-old
director, has ridden out tough times throughout its 24-year
history.
The 1993 event had to be moved away from Kooyong after
torrential downpours washed out the courts, while the 2005
edition, won by Federer, was held without a naming rights
sponsor.
LED ZEPPELIN
While there is no question of raising the money to upgrade
the stadium that hosted rock acts the Rolling Stones and Led
Zeppelin in the 1970s, Stubs has attempted to breathe new life
into the sleepy event with more aggressive promotions.
He had the players promote the tournament at a busy public
square in Melbourne to give it a kick along earlier in the week,
while British world number four Andy Murray came back for a
second year in a row to play an exhibition match on Friday.
The players, who receive appearance fees, remain the
tournament's life-blood, but their flow to Kooyong has been
squeezed by the rise of cash-rich tournaments springing up in
the Persian Gulf states.
Players can head to an exhibition in Abu Dhabi before the
ATP tour's Qatar Open and arrive in Australia after a long-haul
flight too exhausted or uninterested to play in another warm-up
before the year's first grand slam.
"We're not in the race competing with the Middle East
tournaments. They've got bottomless pockets," Stubs said. "We've
got to come up with a strategy.
"Money's not going to win it, whatever we'll do, they'll
just top it."
Stubs hints cagily at plans to keep the tournament afloat
for the long haul but volunteers no details. The world's best
players, would in any case, start filing back to Kooyong -- when
they came to their senses, he said.
"Agassi and Sampras never thought of doing anything else but
coming to Australia to do all their preparation down here,"
Stubs added.
"They were smart, they recognised to win the Australian Open
you would sometimes need to deal with some pretty harsh weather
conditions and you should be here in the southern hemisphere in
the weeks before the Open.
"I think these guys that are getting their matches in the
northern hemisphere before the Australian Open will pay dearly
for it one day.
"The potential for extreme weather exists and these guys
that are coming in after Christmas that are not used to the sun
and not used to the heat will be found wanting."
