MELBOURNE Jan 28 Leander Paes and Radek
Stepanek upset Bob and Mike Bryan 7-6 6-2 to win the Australian
Open doubles title on Saturday and foil the American twins' bid
for a record 12th grand slam crown.
India's Paes and Czech Stepanek, playing in their fourth
tour event, broke the Bryans early in the second set and cruised
to victory in front of a small but vocal crowd at Rod Laver
Arena.
Paes beat the Bryans for the first time in a final after
five straight losses, including three at Melbourne Park, and
completed a career grand slam of men's doubles titles.
"I know what this tournament means for him, because only
this title was missing in his career grand slam," his partner
Stepanek said at the presentation ceremony.
"And I am happy and honoured to play by your side."
The Bryan brothers remain level with Australian doubles
greats Mark Woodforde and Todd Woodbridge's 11 grand slam
titles.
Bob Bryan played out the final on the same day his wife
Michelle was due to give birth to their first child.
He said the moment had not yet arrived and hoped to rush
back in time to be by her side.
"Thanks baby, thanks for holding it in for me!" he said to
chuckles from the crowd.
