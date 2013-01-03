Jan 3 Reigning boys champion Luke Saville has been handed a wildcard into the men's singles draw for the Australian Open later this month, organisers said on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Australian will be making his debut in the main draw at Melbourne Park and it comes after an impressive 2012 campaign in which he improved his ranking by more than 800 places and was also runner-up at the Wimbledon boys event.

"I feel as if this is a reward for the great year I have had and all the hard work I have put into my tennis," Saville, the world number 349, said.

Saville had fallen in the first round of the qualifiers for the first grand slam of the season in the last three years.

Organisers of the Jan. 14-27 event also handed 21-year-old Australian Olivia Rogowska a wildcard into the main draw of the women's singles. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien)