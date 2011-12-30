SYDNEY Dec 30 Australian Sam Stosur is
determined to show on home soil in 2012 the form that won her a
first grand slam singles title at the U.S. Open this year.
The 27-year-old has struggled with the weight of expectation
in Australia in the past but returning as a grand slam champion
she feels she is better equipped to deal with the pressure.
"I'd love to start the year well here in Australia," she told
reporters on Friday in Brisbane, where she will warm up for the
Australian Open at next week's International tournament.
"I've never had a great summer here so hopefully I can turn
it all around in 2012."
Stosur's victory over Serena Williams at Flushing Meadows in
September will, of course, further fuel expectations of a first
local women's champion at the Australian Open since Chris O'Neil
in 1978.
The world number six, who was runner up at the 2010 French
Open but has never been past the fourth round at Melbourne Park,
believes her capacity for coping with being in the spotlight
during big matches is improving.
"It's one of those things that the more you experience it
the better you get with dealing with it," she added.
"The last few years (the pressure has) got a bit bigger each
time and I know this year will be even more than any other time
but I'm looking forward to that challenge."
The Brisbane International begins on Jan. 1 with the
Australian Open, the first grand slam of the year, starting on
Jan. 16.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
