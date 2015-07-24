SYDNEY, July 24 Bernard Tomic's rift with Tennis Australia looks unlikely to end any time soon after the player said he had no interest in clear-the-air talks until the governing body resumed funding of his sister, Sara.

Tomic was dumped from the Davis Cup quarter-final against Kazakhstan after he launched a public attack on Tennis Australia (TA), who have withdrawn funding from both Tomics because of the uncooperative attitude of their father, John.

The Australians came from 2-0 down to win the tie 3-2 and set up a semi-final against Britain, and TA reached out to their top ranked men's player on Tuesday, offering talks to hammer out their differences.

The 22-year-old, apparently uncowed by his arrest in Miami last week for refusing to turn down the music during a party at his penthouse suite in a hotel, said there was no point.

"Until I am satisfied TA is committed to funding the development of junior Australian talent, including my sister Sara, on a non-discriminatory basis, I do not believe there is any point in meeting," he told the Herald Sun newspaper from Colombia, where he is competing at the Claro Open.

"I am always ready, willing and able to play for Australia. It is my honour and privilege to do so. I consider that I have a good record and it is my hope to continue to represent my country.

"Importantly, I would like to thank previous TA administrators for their financial support in the past. Current TA administrators sacked me from the Davis Cup for comments I made at Wimbledon. I stand by those comments."

Australia needed the experience of Lleyton Hewitt to rescue them from defeat against Kazakhstan in Darwin last weekend, the 34-year-old replacing Thanasi Kokkinakis to clinch the deciding singles match.

Another young gun, Nick Kyrgios, was replaced for the final day of singles by big-serving Sam Groth, who kept his country's hopes alive with a victory over Kazakhstan's number one Mikhail Kukushkin.

Tomic, ranked 29th in the world, would undoubtedly be a boost to the Australia team when they travel to England to take on a Britain team led by Andy Murray on Sept. 18-20.

"I am always available for selection for Davis Cup. If TA select me, then great. If TA does not select me, then there's not too much I can do," Tomic added.

"Contrary to some self-serving reports, I am okay and strong. I have not hit rock bottom. Thank you for your continued support. I know I need to work harder." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)