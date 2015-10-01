MELBOURNE Oct 1 Miami police have dropped charges of trespassing and resisting arrest against tennis player Bernard Tomic, Australian media reported on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was arrested and charged in July after police were called to his Miami hotel room where he was hosting a party.

Tomic's lawyer told Australian Associated Press that prosecutors had dropped the case over inconsistencies in reports lodged by hotel security and police.

"We knew all along the case wouldn't hold up in court and the charges would be dropped," the news agency quoted Tomic's lawyer, Chad Piotrowski, as saying.

"In the end, I was able to establish that Bernard did not break any laws and he didn't do anything to deserve being arrested.

"I'm very pleased that the state did the right thing in dismissing his case. Justice was served today."

Tomic, ranked 21 in the world, last played in Australia's losing Davis Cup semi-final against Britain last month.

He has had previous brushes with the law, having his Australian drivers' license revoked in 2013 after being caught speeding a number of times near his Gold Coast family home.

Tomic was also investigated by police in 2012 after coming to blows with a friend in a jacuzzi at a rooftop apartment on the Gold Coast, but no charges were laid.

(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)