MELBOURNE Dec 23 Seven-times grand slam
champion Venus Williams will still play the Australian Open
despite withdrawing from her scheduled warm-up tournament in New
Zealand for health reasons, according to tournament director
Craig Tiley.
American Williams, who has been receiving treatment for
Sjogren's syndrome, an auto-immune disease, pulled out of the
Jan. 2-7 Auckland Classic, organisers said earlier this week.
Tiley said he had spoken to Williams's agent to check her
availability after news of the withdrawal.
"I wanted to touch base but there's no change for her. She's
coming," Tiley said in comments published by the Australian
newspaper on Friday.
Williams withdrew from September's U.S. Open with Sjogren's,
a chronic disease where white blood cells attack
moisture-producing glands causing fatigue and joint soreness.
The five-times Wimbledon champion has since slipped to a
world ranking of 102, but said last month that she hoped to
return to the tour full-time in 2012 and to climb back up to
top of the rankings.
She will play in a mixed doubles exhibition match with her
younger sister and fellow former world number one Serena in
Florida on Friday to help raise funds for a youth education
charity.
The Australian Open starts on Jan. 16.
