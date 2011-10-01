LONDON Oct 1 Low-ranked Serbian David Savic has
been banned for life for match-fixing offences, the Tennis
Integrity Unit (TIU) said on Saturday.
Savic, ranked 659 in the ATP standings, was also fined
$100,000 after being found guilty of three violations under the
Uniform Tennis Anti-Corruption Program including "contriving or
attempting to contrive the outcome of an event".
In a statement the TIU said the Savic, 26, had committed the
offences in October last year and had been found guilty at an
independent anti-corruption disciplinary hearing in London this
month.
"The life ban applies with immediate effect and means that
Mr Savic is not eligible to participate in any tournament or
competition organised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of
professional tennis from the date of this statement," the TIU
said.
Savic is the second player to be banned for life after
Austrian player Daniel Koellerer was found guilty of a similar
violation in May.
The TIU was set up in 2008 and is supported by the Grand
Slam Committee, the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the
ATP World Tour and the WTA.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)