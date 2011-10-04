By Peter Simpson
| BEIJING
BEIJING Oct 4 U.S. Open champion Samantha
Stosur lost in the second round of the China Open on Tuesday,
beaten for the second time in a week by Russian Maria Kirilenko.
Australian Stosur, the sixth seed and world number seven,
was beaten 7-5 1-6 7-5 by Kirilenko, who defeated her at the
same stage of last week's Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.
"I didn't get off to as good a start as you want going into
a third set," said Stosur. "Three love down and then 5-2 down -
that's not a deficit you want to be in when it's the last set of
the match.
"I've only played two tournaments since winning the U.S.
Open, so I don't think it's the end of the world with the two
results that I've had," she added.
Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki reached the Beijing
third round with a text-book 6-2 6-3 win over Australian Jarmila
Gajdosova.
The Danish world number one, who had struggled in her first
round, was rarely troubled by the big-hitting, 34th-ranked
Gajdosova.
She will now meet Kaia Kanepi of Estonia, who beat her in
the third round in Tokyo last week.
Men's first seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga smashed his way to the
second round, beating Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 7-5.
The 70th-ranked Dimitrov made Frenchmen Tsonga work hard,
forcing a tie-break in the first set, but the world number seven
broke serve twice from four opportunities and sealed the match
with an overhead smash to signal his title intentions.
"Of course I think I have chance, but it's tough for me to
say how much," said Tsonga.
Spain's Marcel Granollers beat fifth-seeded Frenchmen Gilles
Simon 6-3 6-1 while Czech Tomas Berdych, seeded third, defeated
Austrian Jurgen Melzer 7-5 7-5.
The showcase WTA women's and ATP men's tournament at the
National Tennis Centre in the Chinese capital have suffered a
bout of shock exits and injury pull outs.
Home favourite and world number six Li Na exited in the
first round while world number two Maria Sharapova pulled out
with injury.
Men's world number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic
also withdrew with a back complaint.
