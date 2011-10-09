* Berdych wins first title since 2009
BEIJING, Oct 9 - Third seed Tomas Berdych ended his long
title drought with a clinical, 3-6 6-4 6-1 victory over Croatian
Marin Cilic on a smoggy final day at the China Open tennis on
Sunday.
Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska took her third title of the
year when she beat ninth seed Andrea Petkovic 7-5 0-6 6-4 in a
rally-loaded women's final.
German Petkovic, seeded ninth, survived a knee injury scare
in the first set and surged back to whitewash her opponent in
the second.
The 22-year-old Radwanska, who won last weekend's Tokyo Pan
Pacific and August's Carlsbad titles, used her powerful return
against the German in the deciding set to clinch the trophy and
the $775,500 prize.
"This is my biggest title of my career," said Radwanska.
"It's always hard to come back, especially when you lose the set
6-0. She was just killing the ball and she killed me in the
second set. It was very, very tough."
Czech Berdych, who last won a title in Munich in May 2009,
staged a second-set revival against the 25th-ranked Cilic and
blazed through the decider.
"I was really hanging in there. When I lost the first set, I
knew I needed to start to play a little more aggressively or
change something," said the world number 10.
Cilic, facing his first seeded player in this year's
competition, set the tempo by breaking Berdych's serve in the
second game.
KEY MOMENT
Berdych's errors played a part in the first set which Cilic,
who also lost the final two years ago, finished off with an ace.
Berdych, playing in his first final since his 2010 Wimbledon
centre court loss to Rafael Nadal, fought back, and took the
match to a third set.
"When I lost my serve and I was two breaks down, I was still
positive," he said. "I think the key moment was a break at 5-4.
Marin was serving and I made a set point and won the second set.
From that moment I started to feel great; I had more energy for
the third set."
Cilic admitted nerves had got the better of him as the Czech
made his comeback.
"I had two advantages at 4-4 in the second set and maybe I
(suffered) from a little bit of tension," he said. "He started
to play better and I wasn't finding the right solutions."
Both players dripped sweat in the unseasonably humid Beijing
autumn weather and the problems were compounded by a pall of
smog enveloping the National Tennis Centre.
The air quality monitor at the United States Embassy in
Beijing recorded "hazardous" levels throughout the final day of
competition.
