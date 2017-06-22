Tennis-Gentle giant Cilic profits from new aggressive streak
LONDON, June 24 "Mr Nice Guy" Marin Cilic believes a more aggressive attitude on court can propel him towards a title push at Wimbledon.
June 22 Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi pulled off a surprise three-set win over number two seed Elina Svitolina on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals of the Aegon Classic.
Giorgi won six of the last seven games as she triumphed 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 over the Ukrainian.
The 25-year-old will face Australian Ashleigh Barty in the last eight at the Edgbaston Priory Club.
Spain's Garbine Muguruza also moved into the quarter-finals, enjoying a 6-1 6-4 win over American Alison Riske.
Britain's Johanna Konta takes on American Coco Vandeweghe later on Thursday and France's Kristina Mladenovic is up against China's Shuai Zhang. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Gareth Jones)
June 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat 6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 7-5 3-6 6-2 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-3 5-7 6-4
* Zverev reaches final for second year in a row (Updates with Zverev in final, quotes, details)