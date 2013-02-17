Feb 17 Rafa Nadal's comeback from a seven-month injury layoff gathered pace as he brushed aside Argentine David Nalbandian 6-2 6-3 to win the Brazil Open on Sunday, his first title since the 2012 French Open.

The Spanish world number five, playing only his second tournament following his return from injury, broke twice in the first set and recovered from 3-0 down in the second to win in 78 minutes.

The 11-times grand slam champion, who said he still suffers pain in his troublesome knees, has chosen to return to action on the clay courts he favours as he tries to work his way back to match fitness. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)