(Adds Clijsters match)
* Murray rebounds after slow beginning
* Clijsters wastes good start before beating Ivanovic
BRISBANE, Jan 3 World number four Andy Murray's
build-up in his quest for a first grand-slam title had an uneasy
start when he laboured to a 5-7 6-3 6-2 victory over the
unheralded Mikhail Kukushkin in the Brisbane International first
round on Tuesday.
Kim Clijsters's preparations for her Australian Open defence
later this month were also given a severe shake-up when she
squandered a blistering start before she beat Serbia's Ana
Ivanovic 6-1 1-6 6-3.
Ivanovic had seemingly been on course for her first victory
over the Belgian in five meetings when she rebounded to take a
3-1 lead in the final set before the fifth-seeded Clijsters
fought back.
The four-times grand-slam winner broke the former French
Open champion in the seventh game of the final set to take a 4-3
lead then held serve and broke the Serbian in the final game to
advance to the quarter-finals after a roller-coaster 78 minutes.
Murray, who has recently recruited eight-times grand-slam
winner Ivan Lendl as his coach in a bid to end his own
grand-slam drought, also had a poor start when the Kazak went
out to a 3-0 lead in the first set.
Kukushkin, ranked 91st in the world, then suffered stage
fright on the main Pat Rafter Arena court and allowed the Scot
back into the match though he was able to recover enough to seal
the first set in just over an hour.
The first-set loss seemed to kick Murray, who had been
limping earlier, into gear and he romped out to a 4-1 lead in
the second and never looked back, with the final two sets taking
less time than the first. He served out for victory in just
under two hours 10 minutes.
LAST HURDLE
The Scot has brought in Lendl to help him get over the last
grand-slam hurdle after losing in three finals, including the
last two at Melbourne Park.
The women's second and third seeds, Germany's Andrea
Petkovic and Italy's Francesca Schiavone, advanced to the
quarter-finals with Petkovic particularly impressive as she
battled with a back injury.
The 10th-ranked German took a little while to get going
after her tough three-set victory against Shahar Peer on Monday,
and played into Czech Barbora Zahlavova Strycova's strengths
before she ran out a 7-6 6-0 winner.
"Hopefully I'm going to have a day off tomorrow and then I
can get rid of the pain because it's bothering me on the serve.
I cannot really get good pop," Petkovic said.
"Right now from the baseline I feel very good. My movement
is fine and my serve was fine also until this happened, so we
will see what happens."
Former French Open champion Schiavone beat Kazakhstan's
Galina Voskoboeva 6-4 6-4.
(Writing by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Clare
Fallon; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more tennis stories