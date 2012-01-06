* Clijsters retires injured, Hantuchova reaches final
* Murray shakes off sluggish performances
BRISBANE Jan 6 Kim Clijsters faces a
tight deadline to be fit in time for her Australian Open defence
after she was forced to retire injured from her Brisbane
International semi-final against Slovakia's Daniela Hantuchova
on Friday.
Clijsters had fought back from a 4-1 deficit in the first
set to win a tiebreak but took an injury timeout after the third
game of the second set, with Hantuchova leading 2-1, for
treatment on a hip injury.
The 28-year-old four-times grand-slam champion returned but
lost the next game and then retired with the score at 6-7 3-1.
Hantuchova, who received a walkover into the semi-finals
after Serena Williams pulled out with an ankle injury, will meet
Kaia Kanepi in the final on Saturday after the big-hitting
Estonian demolished Francesca Schiavone 6-3 6-0 in 56 minutes.
"I felt my left hip was getting tighter and tighter to the
point I couldn't move forward with my upper body," said Belgian
Clijsters, adding that she had felt tightness in her hip before
the semi-final.
"The smartest choice was not to let it get any worse and try
to be right for Melbourne.
"If everything comes out okay tomorrow it should take a
little (less than) a week to get completely healed."
The Australian Open, the first grand-slam tournament of the
year, begins on Jan. 16.
In the Brisbane men's draw, top seed Andy Murray looked far
sharper than in his earlier matches and romped into the
semi-finals with a 6-2 6-2 thrashing of Marcos Baghdatis.
The world number four, who will bid to break his grand-slam
drought at the Australian Open, had been less than convincing in
his two previous matches but was ruthless against the Cypriot.
The 24-year-old Briton broke the former Australian Open
finalist's serve four times and served out in 66 minutes.
"I felt solid on the ball and because I was moving better he
didn't hit too many winners," said Murray, who played doubles
with Baghdatis in Brisbane.
The Scot was pleased with his movement around the court.
"It's a huge part of my game and when that goes well then
normally the rest of my game improves a lot.
"I can dictate more of the point, I can make it harder for
my opponents to get the ball through me. That's what I did from
the start."
Murray will now meet Bernard Tomic after the Australian
teenager beat Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-3 7-6.
Saturday's semi-final will be the first for Tomic at an ATP
Tour-level tournament though Murray said he would not be taking
the 19-year-old lightly.
"He's very unorthodox, very different to a lot of the guys
on the tour nowadays," Murray said of last year's Wimbledon
quarter-finalist.
"He's quite unpredictable. He can play a couple of games
where he doesn't do much then he can play three or four great
games so you have to be on the ball against him mentally."
