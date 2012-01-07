(Updates after Kanepi win)
* Murray routs local hope Tomic
* To play Dolgopolov in final
* Kanepi seals women's title
Jan 7 A merciless Andy Murray subjected
Australia's Bernard Tomic to a 6-3 6-2 thrashing on Saturday to
deflate local fans and set up an intriguing final with Alexandr
Dolgopolov at the Brisbane International.
World number four Murray had ended Dolgopolov's barnstorming
run to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open last year and
appears in fine fettle for the re-match after disposing of
Wimbledon quarter-finalist Tomic with clinical efficiency.
After trading baseline blows for the opening games at the
Pat Rafter Arena, Murray pounced at 4-3 in the first set to
break his 19-year-old opponent, then raced to a 2-0 lead in the
second.
Tomic took a medical time-out at 2-1 to have his foot
strapped but the break did little to stall Murray's momentum as
the Briton wrapped up the match in 69 minutes, bullying his
young opponent with strong serving and blasting winners from all
angles.
"He started very well but I managed to get into a lot of
long rallies at the end of the first set and got through,"
Murray said in a courtside interview.
"I'm just moving so much better. It's such a huge part of my
game so when I move well the rest of my game goes well and made
it hard for Bernard to hit lots of clean winners."
Murray will meet Dolgopolov after the pony-tailed Ukrainian
ground down Frenchman Gilles Simon 6-3 6-4 in the first
semi-final earlier on Saturday.
PINCHED LEG
Dolgopolov, who pushed Murray to four sets in a
tension-charged quarter-final at Melbourne Park last year, also
showed promising form, breaking Simon twice to wrap up the first
set comfortably before holding him off in the tighter second
set.
The 23-year-old had to take a medical time-out when leading
3-2 in the second and had his right leg massaged by a
physiotherapist but returned to close out the match with a pair
of blistering forehands down the line.
Dologopolov said his leg had been "pinched a bit" during a
point against Simon but he would be fit to play the final.
"Yeah, for sure, all the people are here, I have to play,"
he added with a smile, raising chuckles from the crowd at Pat
Rafter Arena.
"I'm really happy, I've been playing better and better
through the matches ... It's going to be a really exciting
final, I think."
In the women's final, hard-hitting Estonian Kaia Kanepi
steamrolled Slovakia's Daniela Hantuchova 6-2 6-1 to win her
second WTA title.
The 26-year-old Kanepi, her country's first WTA winner,
needed only 73 minutes to dispose of a listless Hantuchova,
whose path to the final had been cleared by injuries to
opponents Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters.
(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more tennis stories