BRISBANE, Jan 8 A ruthless Andy Murray powered his way to a 6-1 6-3 win over injury-hampered Alexandr Dolgopolov to win the Brisbane International and take a timely shot of confidence ahead of the Australian Open.

Murray won an enthralling quarter-final in four sets over the Ukrainian at Melbourne Park last year, but the re-match at Pat Rafter Arena fell flat with a grimacing Dolgopolov dragging an injured right leg around the court.

The Scotsman showed him little sympathy, however, running his pony-tailed opponent ragged with sweetly struck shots into the corners to wrap up the match in 66 minutes.

"Firstly I'd like to say sorry to Alex, I know he had a problem with his leg he hurt yesterday and I think he put on a great effort especially towards the end of the second set," Murray said as he cradled the Roy Emerson trophy.

"It's my first week with my new team and it was good, I really enjoyed it and hopefully it'll bring more success in future ... I look forward to coming back next year."

Murray's 22nd ATP title was also his first Down Under and overseen by his new coach, eight-times grand slam champion Ivan Lendl, who applauded from the stands.

After breaking Dolgopolov to lead 3-1 in the first set, the world number four won a further seven successive games before his opponent finally held serve in the second and grinned as he raised his arms aloft in mock triumph.

The Ukrainian then clawed back to 4-3 after breaking Murray's serve with a searing forehand cross-court winner, but lost his own serve to love to surrender the match meekly.

Murray's victory capped an encouraging week for the Briton, who has traditionally used the Hopman Cup in Perth to warm-up for the year's first grand slam, which starts on Jan. 16.

After nearly being bundled out in the first round by 91st-ranked Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin, Murray rebounded by trouncing his next three opponents.

He now heads to Melbourne Park in fine touch for yet another bid to win his maiden grand slam title after being stopped in the final at Rod Laver Arena in the past two tournaments. (Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

