BRISBANE Jan 11 Roger Federer beat Milos Raonic in an enthralling final at the Brisbane International on Sunday to register his 1,000 ATP career win and complete the perfect build up to this month's Australian Open.

Federer survived the inevitable serving blitz from the towering Canadian to win the two hour 13 minute slugfest 6-4 6-7(2) 6-4 and join Jimmy Connors (1,253) and Ivan Lendl (1,071) as the only men to reach the magical milestone.

The Swiss master, as fiercely competitive as ever at the age of 33 even if he doesn't move quite as quickly as he once did, also chalked up his 83rd career title and has now won at least one tournament every year since 2001, an unbroken streak spanning 15 seasons.

"It's a special moment, no doubt about that," Federer said at the post-match presentation.

"It's a special moment, no doubt about that," Federer said at the post-match presentation.

"I've played a lot of tennis over the years...so to get to 1,000 wins means a lot to me and I will never forget this match."