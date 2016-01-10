Jan 10 An inspired Milos Raonic toppled Roger Federer 6-4 6-4 to win the Brisbane International on Sunday and avenge his defeat to the Swiss master in last year's final.

Raonic unleashed his usual serving blitz but it was the rangy Canadian's groundstrokes that impressed the most as he outwitted the Swiss with a masterful display of clean hitting from the baseline.

Federer, irrepressible in his semi-final win over Dominic Thiem, was off-colour from the start at Pat Rafter Arena and his 25-year-old opponent feasted repeatedly on his wayward backhand.

Beaten in three tight sets last year, Raonic won at a canter in the rematch to win his eighth tour title and complete the perfect buildup to his bid for a maiden grand slam at the Australian Open starting later this month. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by John O'Brien)