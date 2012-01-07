(Adds more Murray quotes)

* Murray routs local hope Tomic

* To play Dolgopolov in final

* Kanepi seals women's title

Jan 7 A merciless Andy Murray subjected Australia's Bernard Tomic to a 6-3 6-2 thrashing on Saturday to deflate local fans and set up an intriguing final with Alexandr Dolgopolov at the Brisbane International.

World number four Murray had ended Dolgopolov's barnstorming run to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open last year and appears in fine fettle for the re-match after disposing of Wimbledon quarter-finalist Tomic with clinical efficiency.

After trading baseline blows for the opening games at the Pat Rafter Arena, Murray pounced at 4-3 in the first set to break his 19-year-old opponent, then raced to a 2-0 lead in the second.

Tomic took a medical time-out at 2-1 to have his foot strapped but the break did little to stall Murray's momentum as the Briton wrapped up the match in 69 minutes, bullying his young opponent with strong serving and blasting winners from all angles.

"He started very well but I managed to get into a lot of long rallies at the end of the first set and got through," Murray said in a courtside interview.

"I'm just moving so much better. It's such a huge part of my game so when I move well the rest of my game goes well and made it hard for Bernard to hit lots of clean winners."

Murray will meet Dolgopolov after the pony-tailed Ukrainian ground down Frenchman Gilles Simon 6-3 6-4 in the first semi-final earlier on Saturday.

PINCHED LEG

Dolgopolov, who pushed Murray to four sets in a tension-charged quarter-final at Melbourne Park last year, also showed promising form, breaking Simon twice to wrap up the first set comfortably before holding him off in the tighter second set.

The 23-year-old had to take a medical time-out when leading 3-2 in the second and had his right leg massaged by a physiotherapist but returned to close out the match with a pair of blistering forehands down the line.

Dolgopolov said his leg had been "pinched a bit" during a point against Simon but he would be fit to play the final.

Murray said: "I expect a tough match against Dolgopolov. He is a very good player, had his best year on tour last year, moves well. He's got a big first serve, he can hit the ball very hard from both sides."

The Scot welcomed the presence of his new coach Ivan Lendl, saying: "He is going to give me tactics on matches and understanding how to address the latter stages of tournaments as well as start of tournaments because I struggled in the beginning of last year.

"It is its something I need to improve on and it is great to have him here."

In the women's final, hard-hitting Estonian Kaia Kanepi steamrolled Slovakia's Daniela Hantuchova 6-2 6-1 to win her second WTA title.

The 26-year-old Kanepi, her country's first WTA winner, needed only 73 minutes to dispose of a listless Hantuchova, whose path to the final had been cleared by injuries to opponents Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters. (Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Dave Thompson; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on:

for more tennis stories