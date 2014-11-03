LONDON Nov 3 Proud Scot Andy Murray will be guaranteed a rousing reception after Glasgow was chosen as the venue for Britain's Davis Cup first round tie against the United States next March.

The Emirates Arena in Glasgow, 40 kilometres from Murray's home town of Dunblane, will stage the clash -- a repeat of this year's first round when Britain caused a surprise by ousting the U.S. 3-1 in San Diego.

"I'm really excited about coming to Glasgow to play in a World Group tie," world number six Murray, who courted controversy when he vocally backed Scottish independence in the recent referendum, said in a Lawn Tennis Association statement.

"It's going to be a huge week for our team and I'm looking forward to be able to play in front a home crowd. I did play Davis Cup in Glasgow a few years ago where we received incredible support, but this is a World Group tie so it's a massive deal."

The stadium will have a 7,100 capacity. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)