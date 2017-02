(Fixes typo in first para)

PARIS Nov 1 Tennis player Sergei Bubka Jr, the son of the pole vault world record holder Sergei Bubka, was being treated in a Paris hospital on Thursday, the Hopital Europeen Georges Pompidou said.

The hospital said that Bubka Jr was "in recovery room" but could not elaborate on the reasons why he was admitted.

Media reports suggested that Bubka Jr had fallen from the third floor of a Paris apartment overnight. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)