(Adds detail, Wozniacki win)
* Tsonga ends Chinese interest
* Azarenka out injured
* Wozniacki beats Kanepi
By Peter Simpson
BEIJING, Oct 6 Top seed Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga ended local hopes at the China Open with a 6-3 6-4 defeat
of wildcard Zhang Ze to reach the quarter-finals on Thursday.
The women's tournament suffered another blow when second
seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus pulled out with a foot injury
to leave Caroline Wozniacki as the only top-10 player in the
draw after the world number one beat Estonian Kaia Kanepi.
The 389-ranked Zhang offered some resistance to Frenchman
Tsonga and gave a good account of himself in front of Chinese
basketball hero Yao Ming who was watching from a VIP box.
However, despite making the world number seven sweat an
upset never really looked likely as Tsonga went through to the
last eight where he will play former world number one Juan
Carlos Ferrero after he beat fellow Spaniard Marcel Granollers.
"I think when you reach the top 100 you can see the
difference between the serves and with the returns," Tsonga told
reporters after finishing the match with an ace.
All the pre-tourament hype surrounded China's French Open
women's champion Li Na but she crashed out in the first round of
the WTA event which is running alongside the men's.
Former world number ones Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams
pulled out before the tournament and Azarenka departed on
Thursday when she could not play her third round match against
Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
"I'm sorry to the fans. I was hoping my foot would be okay,
but it has been bothering me since Tokyo," Azarenka said. "I'm
not sure about recovery time but I will continue to consult my
doctor. I hope to be back for Luxembourg."
Denmark's Wozniacki was pushed hard by Kanepi before sealing
a 6-3 7-6 victory and a quarter-final against Italy's Flavia
Pennetta who beat Dominika Cibulkova.
"I'm happy about the way I played. I think it was a high
level match and Kaia is a good player. I knew it was going to be
a tough match, more so after losing to her last week (in
Tokyo)," Wozniacki said.
"I was really happy to get this win and to get my revenge."
The 26-year-old Kanepi, ranked 46th, rallied in the second
set after twice losing serve, sending Wozniacki chasing around
the baseline with some fierce returns.
She forced the second set into a tiebreak and had the weary
looking defending champion on the back foot but an attempted
drop shot into the net at 3-3 handed the initiative back to
Wozniacki who was relieved to see her opponent double fault to
end the contest.
Wozniacki said the lack of top-10 players in the draw did
not detract from the tournament.
"Maybe 20 or 30 years ago you knew that the top 10 were
going to be in the quarterfinals every single time," she said.
"It's not like that anymore. I just fight for every point, and
I'm happy that I am where I am," added Wozniacki, who was
crowned world number one at last year's China Open.
Croatia's Marin Cilic reached the men's quarter-finals after
a three-set win against Italian Fabio Fognini.
(Reporting by Peter Simpson; editing by Martyn Herman)