Aug 21 Marin Cilic broke through for his first Masters 1000 series title on Sunday, ending a golden Andy Murray run to win the Southern & Western Open in Cincinnati.

The 12th-seeded Cilic, who has struggled to recapture the form he showed in winning the 2014 U.S. Open, produced a dominating serve and precision groundstrokes in a 6-4 7-5 victory that snapped Murray's 22-match winning streak.

It was the Croat's first victory in the ATP Tour's premier series in his 71st appearance.

The loss put a stop to a grand run by top seed Murray that included his second Wimbledon title and an unprecedented repeat as the Olympic men's singles champion last week at the Rio Games.

