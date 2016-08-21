Tennis-Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID, Jan 30 Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
Aug 21 Marin Cilic broke through for his first Masters 1000 series title on Sunday, ending a golden Andy Murray run to win the Southern & Western Open in Cincinnati.
The 12th-seeded Cilic, who has struggled to recapture the form he showed in winning the 2014 U.S. Open, produced a dominating serve and precision groundstrokes in a 6-4 7-5 victory that snapped Murray's 22-match winning streak.
It was the Croat's first victory in the ATP Tour's premier series in his 71st appearance.
The loss put a stop to a grand run by top seed Murray that included his second Wimbledon title and an unprecedented repeat as the Olympic men's singles champion last week at the Rio Games.
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Andrew Both)
MELBOURNE, Jan 30 In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 11540 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5695 4 (3) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4930 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4830 6 (9) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4385 7 (7) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 35